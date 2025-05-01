Intro to Psychological Health quiz Flashcards
What is psychological health? Psychological health is an active and adaptive state involving more than just the absence of mental illness; it includes a stable mindset that leads to happiness and fulfillment. What are the four dimensions of psychological health? The four dimensions are social health, emotional health, mental health, and spiritual health. What does social health involve? Social health involves the ability to interact and form healthy relationships with others. What is emotional health? Emotional health is the ability to express feelings from past experiences and learned behaviors in a healthy way. How is mental health defined in psychological health? Mental health is the ability to think rationally and process and understand experiences. What does spiritual health mean? Spiritual health is understanding that there is something greater than oneself, which may or may not be tied to religion. Why is it important for the four dimensions of psychological health to work in harmony? Harmony among the four dimensions is necessary to develop a psychologically healthy individual. How can psychological health be influenced? Psychological health can be influenced by societal factors such as social supports, family, and communal environments. What are social supports? Social supports are networks of people who provide economic, emotional, or physical help, including family, friends, and coworkers. How do social supports affect psychological health? Positive social supports can foster high self-esteem and growth, while negative environments can lower self-esteem. What is self-efficacy? Self-efficacy is a person's belief in their ability to accomplish a specific task or desired behavior. How does high self-efficacy affect a person? High self-efficacy leads to greater motivation, resilience, and confidence. What is self-esteem? Self-esteem is a person's realistic view of their own self-worth and value. What is learned optimism? Learned optimism is the ability to maintain a positive outlook on life during challenging times. How does learned optimism relate to self-esteem? Individuals with learned optimism typically have high self-esteem. What is learned helplessness? Learned helplessness is the belief that problems cannot be minimized or resolved, leading to low self-esteem. How does learned helplessness affect behavior? It causes people to feel that they can't solve problems, so they may not even try. Why is psychological health more than just the absence of mental illness? Because it also involves having a positive mindset, happiness, and fulfillment, not just the lack of illness. How can negative environments impact psychological health? Negative environments can impede self-esteem and growth, making it harder to develop a strong sense of self. What can help ensure high self-efficacy and self-esteem? Bolstering your environment in a positive way and fostering supportive relationships can help ensure high self-efficacy and self-esteem.
Intro to Psychological Health quiz
