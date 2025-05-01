Intro to Psychological Health quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is psychological health? Psychological health is an active and adaptive state involving more than just the absence of mental illness; it includes a stable mindset that leads to happiness and fulfillment.

What are the four dimensions of psychological health? The four dimensions are social health, emotional health, mental health, and spiritual health.

What does social health involve? Social health involves the ability to interact and form healthy relationships with others.

What is emotional health? Emotional health is the ability to express feelings from past experiences and learned behaviors in a healthy way.

How is mental health defined in psychological health? Mental health is the ability to think rationally and process and understand experiences.

What does spiritual health mean? Spiritual health is understanding that there is something greater than oneself, which may or may not be tied to religion.