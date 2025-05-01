Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Psychological Health quiz Flashcards

Back
Intro to Psychological Health quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What is psychological health?
    Psychological health is an active and adaptive state involving more than just the absence of mental illness; it includes a stable mindset that leads to happiness and fulfillment.
  • What are the four dimensions of psychological health?
    The four dimensions are social health, emotional health, mental health, and spiritual health.
  • What does social health involve?
    Social health involves the ability to interact and form healthy relationships with others.
  • What is emotional health?
    Emotional health is the ability to express feelings from past experiences and learned behaviors in a healthy way.
  • How is mental health defined in psychological health?
    Mental health is the ability to think rationally and process and understand experiences.
  • What does spiritual health mean?
    Spiritual health is understanding that there is something greater than oneself, which may or may not be tied to religion.
  • Why is it important for the four dimensions of psychological health to work in harmony?
    Harmony among the four dimensions is necessary to develop a psychologically healthy individual.
  • How can psychological health be influenced?
    Psychological health can be influenced by societal factors such as social supports, family, and communal environments.
  • What are social supports?
    Social supports are networks of people who provide economic, emotional, or physical help, including family, friends, and coworkers.
  • How do social supports affect psychological health?
    Positive social supports can foster high self-esteem and growth, while negative environments can lower self-esteem.
  • What is self-efficacy?
    Self-efficacy is a person's belief in their ability to accomplish a specific task or desired behavior.
  • How does high self-efficacy affect a person?
    High self-efficacy leads to greater motivation, resilience, and confidence.
  • What is self-esteem?
    Self-esteem is a person's realistic view of their own self-worth and value.
  • What is learned optimism?
    Learned optimism is the ability to maintain a positive outlook on life during challenging times.
  • How does learned optimism relate to self-esteem?
    Individuals with learned optimism typically have high self-esteem.
  • What is learned helplessness?
    Learned helplessness is the belief that problems cannot be minimized or resolved, leading to low self-esteem.
  • How does learned helplessness affect behavior?
    It causes people to feel that they can't solve problems, so they may not even try.
  • Why is psychological health more than just the absence of mental illness?
    Because it also involves having a positive mindset, happiness, and fulfillment, not just the lack of illness.
  • How can negative environments impact psychological health?
    Negative environments can impede self-esteem and growth, making it harder to develop a strong sense of self.
  • What can help ensure high self-efficacy and self-esteem?
    Bolstering your environment in a positive way and fostering supportive relationships can help ensure high self-efficacy and self-esteem.