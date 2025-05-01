Intro to Psychological Health quiz #1 Flashcards
Did Abraham Maslow develop his hierarchy of needs by studying people in poor health? No, Abraham Maslow developed his hierarchy of needs by studying psychologically healthy and successful individuals, not people in poor health. Good mental health is the ability to do what? Good mental health is the ability to think rationally, process and understand experiences, and adapt to challenges in a positive way. What do psychoanalytic theories emphasize in psychological development? Psychoanalytic theories emphasize the influence of unconscious processes and early life experiences on psychological development. What is a characteristic of people with good emotional health? People with good emotional health are able to express their feelings appropriately and react to experiences in a healthy way. What are the main factors that affect a person's mental and emotional health? A person's mental and emotional health is mostly affected by external influences such as social support, family, environment, and internal factors like self-efficacy and self-esteem. Which of the following is not important for positive mental health: social support, self-esteem, or learned helplessness? Learned helplessness is not important for positive mental health; in fact, it can hinder personal growth and well-being. Which dimension of health refers to the health of the mind? Mental health refers to the health of the mind, involving rational thinking and understanding experiences. How can unkind self-talk impact your mental health? Unkind self-talk can lower self-esteem, reduce motivation, and contribute to negative mental health by fostering learned helplessness. Is emotional health defined as a person's ability to express feelings appropriately? Yes, emotional health is defined as a person's ability to express feelings appropriately and react to experiences in a healthy way. Can a good personality be overshadowed by poor mental or emotional health? Yes, a good personality can be overshadowed by poor mental or emotional health, which can affect overall well-being and relationships. Name three characteristics demonstrated by a person with good mental or emotional health. A person with good mental or emotional health typically demonstrates resilience, rational thinking, and the ability to express feelings appropriately. What does good mental health enable a person to do? Good mental health enables a person to think rationally, process experiences, and adapt positively to challenges. Which part of the health triangle is involved in managing anxiety? The mental and emotional health dimensions of the health triangle are involved in managing anxiety. How can grief affect mental health? Grief can impact mental health by causing emotional distress, affecting rational thinking, and challenging a person's ability to cope and adapt. What factors determine your mental health according to the course materials? Mental health is determined by a combination of external influences (such as social support and environment) and internal factors (such as self-efficacy and self-esteem).
Intro to Psychological Health quiz #1
