Intro to Psychological Health quiz #1 Flashcards

Did Abraham Maslow develop his hierarchy of needs by studying people in poor health? No, Abraham Maslow developed his hierarchy of needs by studying psychologically healthy and successful individuals, not people in poor health.

Good mental health is the ability to do what? Good mental health is the ability to think rationally, process and understand experiences, and adapt to challenges in a positive way.

What do psychoanalytic theories emphasize in psychological development? Psychoanalytic theories emphasize the influence of unconscious processes and early life experiences on psychological development.

What is a characteristic of people with good emotional health? People with good emotional health are able to express their feelings appropriately and react to experiences in a healthy way.

What are the main factors that affect a person's mental and emotional health? A person's mental and emotional health is mostly affected by external influences such as social support, family, environment, and internal factors like self-efficacy and self-esteem.

Which of the following is not important for positive mental health: social support, self-esteem, or learned helplessness? Learned helplessness is not important for positive mental health; in fact, it can hinder personal growth and well-being.