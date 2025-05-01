Introduction to Nutrition definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Nutrition Science focused on how substances from food support bodily functions and overall well-being.

Nutrient Substance in food required for energy, growth, and maintenance of body systems.

Essential Nutrient Component in food that must be consumed because the body cannot produce it naturally.

Macronutrient Type of nutrient needed in large amounts, contributing to energy and bodily structure.

Micronutrient Type of nutrient required in small quantities, vital for specific physiological functions.

Calorie Unit measuring the energy provided by food, often listed on nutritional labels.