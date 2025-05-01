Introduction to Nutrition definitions Flashcards
Nutrition Science focused on how substances from food support bodily functions and overall well-being. Nutrient Substance in food required for energy, growth, and maintenance of body systems. Essential Nutrient Component in food that must be consumed because the body cannot produce it naturally. Macronutrient Type of nutrient needed in large amounts, contributing to energy and bodily structure. Micronutrient Type of nutrient required in small quantities, vital for specific physiological functions. Calorie Unit measuring the energy provided by food, often listed on nutritional labels. Carbohydrate Macronutrient supplying energy, found in forms such as simple and complex varieties. Protein Macronutrient essential for growth and repair, available as complete or incomplete types. Fat Macronutrient providing energy and supporting cell function, includes saturated and unsaturated forms. Water Macronutrient required daily in large amounts, crucial for health but contains no energy. Vitamin Micronutrient needed in small amounts, supporting various metabolic and physiological processes. Mineral Micronutrient essential for structural and regulatory roles in the body, required in limited quantities. Simple Carbohydrate Form of carbohydrate composed of basic sugars, quickly digested for rapid energy. Complex Carbohydrate Form of carbohydrate made of longer chains, providing sustained energy release. Saturated Fat Type of fat with no double bonds, typically solid at room temperature.
