Introduction to Nutrition definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Nutrition definitions
  • Nutrition
    Science focused on how substances from food support bodily functions and overall well-being.
  • Nutrient
    Substance in food required for energy, growth, and maintenance of body systems.
  • Essential Nutrient
    Component in food that must be consumed because the body cannot produce it naturally.
  • Macronutrient
    Type of nutrient needed in large amounts, contributing to energy and bodily structure.
  • Micronutrient
    Type of nutrient required in small quantities, vital for specific physiological functions.
  • Calorie
    Unit measuring the energy provided by food, often listed on nutritional labels.
  • Carbohydrate
    Macronutrient supplying energy, found in forms such as simple and complex varieties.
  • Protein
    Macronutrient essential for growth and repair, available as complete or incomplete types.
  • Fat
    Macronutrient providing energy and supporting cell function, includes saturated and unsaturated forms.
  • Water
    Macronutrient required daily in large amounts, crucial for health but contains no energy.
  • Vitamin
    Micronutrient needed in small amounts, supporting various metabolic and physiological processes.
  • Mineral
    Micronutrient essential for structural and regulatory roles in the body, required in limited quantities.
  • Simple Carbohydrate
    Form of carbohydrate composed of basic sugars, quickly digested for rapid energy.
  • Complex Carbohydrate
    Form of carbohydrate made of longer chains, providing sustained energy release.
  • Saturated Fat
    Type of fat with no double bonds, typically solid at room temperature.