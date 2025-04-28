Nutrition is the science that explores how nutrients sustain biological functions and overall health. Essential nutrients are substances found in food that are necessary for energy, growth, and maintenance, and they must be consumed since our bodies cannot produce them. Most essential nutrients provide calories, which are units of measurement for the energy derived from food.

Essential nutrients are categorized into two main groups: macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are required in large quantities, while micronutrients are needed in smaller amounts. The six classes of essential nutrients can be broken down as follows:

Macronutrients include:

Carbohydrates: These can be further divided into simple carbohydrates (sugars) and complex carbohydrates (starches and fibers).

Proteins: These are categorized into complete proteins (containing all essential amino acids) and incomplete proteins (lacking one or more essential amino acids).

Fats: Fats can be classified into saturated fats (typically solid at room temperature) and unsaturated fats (usually liquid at room temperature).

Water: Although it is a macronutrient needed in large quantities, water contains no calories but is essential for overall health.

Micronutrients consist of vitamins and minerals, which are required in smaller amounts but are crucial for various bodily functions. Understanding the distinction between macronutrients and micronutrients is vital for maintaining a balanced diet and ensuring that we obtain the necessary nutrients from the foods we consume daily.