Introduction to Nutrition quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Nutrition quiz
  • What is the definition of nutrition?
    Nutrition is the science of how nutrients sustain biological functions and overall health.
  • What are essential nutrients?
    Essential nutrients are substances found in food that are necessary for energy, growth, and maintenance, and must be obtained from the diet.
  • How are essential nutrients categorized?
    Essential nutrients are categorized into macronutrients and micronutrients.
  • What is a calorie in the context of nutrition?
    A calorie is a unit of measurement for the energy derived from food.
  • Which nutrients are considered macronutrients?
    Macronutrients include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and water.
  • Why is water classified as a macronutrient?
    Water is a macronutrient because it is needed in large quantities daily, even though it contains no calories.
  • Which macronutrients provide calories?
    Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats provide calories.
  • What are the two main categories of carbohydrates?
    Carbohydrates are categorized as simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates.
  • How are proteins classified?
    Proteins are classified as complete proteins and incomplete proteins.
  • What are the two types of fats?
    Fats are classified as saturated fats and unsaturated fats.
  • What are micronutrients?
    Micronutrients are nutrients needed in small amounts, such as vitamins and minerals.
  • Why must essential nutrients be obtained from food?
    Essential nutrients must be obtained from food because the body cannot produce them naturally.
  • What is the role of macronutrients in the body?
    Macronutrients provide energy and are needed in large quantities for growth and maintenance.
  • What is the role of micronutrients in the body?
    Micronutrients support various biological functions and are needed in small amounts.
  • Which essential nutrient does not provide calories?
    Water is an essential nutrient that does not provide calories.
  • What is the difference between macronutrients and micronutrients?
    Macronutrients are needed in large amounts, while micronutrients are needed in small amounts.
  • What is the importance of understanding nutrients in nutrition?
    Understanding nutrients is crucial for maintaining overall health and energy balance.
  • What are the six classes of essential nutrients?
    The six classes are carbohydrates, proteins, fats, water, vitamins, and minerals.
  • How can you identify the calorie content of food?
    You can identify calorie content by reading the nutritional information on food packaging.
  • Why is it imperative to get essential nutrients from food?
    It is imperative because the body cannot synthesize essential nutrients, so they must come from dietary sources.