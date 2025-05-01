Introduction to Nutrition quiz Flashcards
What is the definition of nutrition? Nutrition is the science of how nutrients sustain biological functions and overall health. What are essential nutrients? Essential nutrients are substances found in food that are necessary for energy, growth, and maintenance, and must be obtained from the diet. How are essential nutrients categorized? Essential nutrients are categorized into macronutrients and micronutrients. What is a calorie in the context of nutrition? A calorie is a unit of measurement for the energy derived from food. Which nutrients are considered macronutrients? Macronutrients include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and water. Why is water classified as a macronutrient? Water is a macronutrient because it is needed in large quantities daily, even though it contains no calories. Which macronutrients provide calories? Carbohydrates, proteins, and fats provide calories. What are the two main categories of carbohydrates? Carbohydrates are categorized as simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates. How are proteins classified? Proteins are classified as complete proteins and incomplete proteins. What are the two types of fats? Fats are classified as saturated fats and unsaturated fats. What are micronutrients? Micronutrients are nutrients needed in small amounts, such as vitamins and minerals. Why must essential nutrients be obtained from food? Essential nutrients must be obtained from food because the body cannot produce them naturally. What is the role of macronutrients in the body? Macronutrients provide energy and are needed in large quantities for growth and maintenance. What is the role of micronutrients in the body? Micronutrients support various biological functions and are needed in small amounts. Which essential nutrient does not provide calories? Water is an essential nutrient that does not provide calories. What is the difference between macronutrients and micronutrients? Macronutrients are needed in large amounts, while micronutrients are needed in small amounts. What is the importance of understanding nutrients in nutrition? Understanding nutrients is crucial for maintaining overall health and energy balance. What are the six classes of essential nutrients? The six classes are carbohydrates, proteins, fats, water, vitamins, and minerals. How can you identify the calorie content of food? You can identify calorie content by reading the nutritional information on food packaging. Why is it imperative to get essential nutrients from food? It is imperative because the body cannot synthesize essential nutrients, so they must come from dietary sources.
