Introduction to Nutrition quiz Flashcards

What is the definition of nutrition? Nutrition is the science of how nutrients sustain biological functions and overall health.

What are essential nutrients? Essential nutrients are substances found in food that are necessary for energy, growth, and maintenance, and must be obtained from the diet.

How are essential nutrients categorized? Essential nutrients are categorized into macronutrients and micronutrients.

What is a calorie in the context of nutrition? A calorie is a unit of measurement for the energy derived from food.

Which nutrients are considered macronutrients? Macronutrients include carbohydrates, proteins, fats, and water.

Why is water classified as a macronutrient? Water is a macronutrient because it is needed in large quantities daily, even though it contains no calories.