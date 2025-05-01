Introduction to Nutrition quiz #1 Flashcards
Which type of supplement, based on essential nutrients, can improve exercise performance and capacity? Supplements containing macronutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats can improve exercise performance and capacity by providing energy and supporting growth and maintenance. What is the primary function of nutrition as a science? Nutrition is the science of how nutrients sustain biological functions and overall health. It studies how food components support energy, growth, and maintenance. How are essential nutrients defined in relation to food and the human body? Essential nutrients are substances found in food that are necessary for energy, growth, and maintenance. The body cannot synthesize them, so they must be obtained from the diet. What is a calorie in the context of nutrition? A calorie is the unit of measurement for the energy derived from food. It indicates how much energy food provides to the body. Into how many main categories are the six classes of essential nutrients divided? The six classes of essential nutrients are divided into two main categories: macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are needed in large amounts, while micronutrients are needed in small amounts. Which macronutrient does not provide calories but is still required in large quantities? Water is a macronutrient required in large quantities but does not provide calories. It is essential for overall health and daily bodily functions. What are the two subcategories of carbohydrates mentioned in the video? Carbohydrates are divided into simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates. Each type differs in structure and how quickly they provide energy. How are proteins further classified according to the video? Proteins are classified as complete proteins and incomplete proteins. Complete proteins contain all essential amino acids, while incomplete proteins do not. What are the two types of fats described in the lesson? Fats are categorized as saturated fats and unsaturated fats. These types differ in their chemical structure and health effects. Which nutrients are considered micronutrients, and why are they called that? Vitamins and minerals are considered micronutrients because they are needed in small, or micro, amounts. They are essential for various physiological functions.
Introduction to Nutrition quiz #1
