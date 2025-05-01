Introduction to Nutrition quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Which type of supplement, based on essential nutrients, can improve exercise performance and capacity? Supplements containing macronutrients such as carbohydrates, proteins, and fats can improve exercise performance and capacity by providing energy and supporting growth and maintenance.

What is the primary function of nutrition as a science? Nutrition is the science of how nutrients sustain biological functions and overall health. It studies how food components support energy, growth, and maintenance.

How are essential nutrients defined in relation to food and the human body? Essential nutrients are substances found in food that are necessary for energy, growth, and maintenance. The body cannot synthesize them, so they must be obtained from the diet.

What is a calorie in the context of nutrition? A calorie is the unit of measurement for the energy derived from food. It indicates how much energy food provides to the body.

Into how many main categories are the six classes of essential nutrients divided? The six classes of essential nutrients are divided into two main categories: macronutrients and micronutrients. Macronutrients are needed in large amounts, while micronutrients are needed in small amounts.

Which macronutrient does not provide calories but is still required in large quantities? Water is a macronutrient required in large quantities but does not provide calories. It is essential for overall health and daily bodily functions.