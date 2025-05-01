Introduction to Overweight & Obesity definitions Flashcards
Overweight Body weight exceeding recommended range by more than ten percent, indicating increased health risk. Obesity Body weight exceeding recommended range by more than twenty percent, recognized as a disease by medical authorities. Body Weight Measurement used to classify health status, with specific thresholds for overweight and obesity. Prevalence Proportion of a population affected by a condition, such as overweight or obesity, at a given time. Genetics Inherited traits influencing susceptibility to overweight and obesity among individuals and populations. Environment External factors, including physical surroundings and social constructs, impacting rates of overweight and obesity. Lifestyle Daily habits and behaviors, such as physical activity and diet, contributing to weight status. Socioeconomic Status Economic and social position affecting access to resources and opportunities for healthy living. Disease Medical condition recognized by organizations like the American Medical Association, including obesity and overweight. CDC National public health agency providing data and statistics on overweight and obesity in the United States. Altitude Elevation above sea level, studied for its potential influence on obesity rates in certain regions. Physical Activity Movement such as hiking, biking, or skiing, associated with lower rates of overweight and obesity. Health Disparities Differences in health outcomes, such as obesity rates, among various demographic groups. Diet Pattern of food consumption, including regional preferences like fried foods, affecting weight status. Tripling Significant increase, as seen in global obesity rates since the 1970s.
