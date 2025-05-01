Introduction to Overweight & Obesity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Overweight Body weight exceeding recommended range by more than ten percent, indicating increased health risk.

Obesity Body weight exceeding recommended range by more than twenty percent, recognized as a disease by medical authorities.

Body Weight Measurement used to classify health status, with specific thresholds for overweight and obesity.

Prevalence Proportion of a population affected by a condition, such as overweight or obesity, at a given time.

Genetics Inherited traits influencing susceptibility to overweight and obesity among individuals and populations.

Environment External factors, including physical surroundings and social constructs, impacting rates of overweight and obesity.