Introduction to Overweight & Obesity definitions Flashcards

Introduction to Overweight & Obesity definitions
  • Overweight
    Body weight exceeding recommended range by more than ten percent, indicating increased health risk.
  • Obesity
    Body weight exceeding recommended range by more than twenty percent, recognized as a disease by medical authorities.
  • Body Weight
    Measurement used to classify health status, with specific thresholds for overweight and obesity.
  • Prevalence
    Proportion of a population affected by a condition, such as overweight or obesity, at a given time.
  • Genetics
    Inherited traits influencing susceptibility to overweight and obesity among individuals and populations.
  • Environment
    External factors, including physical surroundings and social constructs, impacting rates of overweight and obesity.
  • Lifestyle
    Daily habits and behaviors, such as physical activity and diet, contributing to weight status.
  • Socioeconomic Status
    Economic and social position affecting access to resources and opportunities for healthy living.
  • Disease
    Medical condition recognized by organizations like the American Medical Association, including obesity and overweight.
  • CDC
    National public health agency providing data and statistics on overweight and obesity in the United States.
  • Altitude
    Elevation above sea level, studied for its potential influence on obesity rates in certain regions.
  • Physical Activity
    Movement such as hiking, biking, or skiing, associated with lower rates of overweight and obesity.
  • Health Disparities
    Differences in health outcomes, such as obesity rates, among various demographic groups.
  • Diet
    Pattern of food consumption, including regional preferences like fried foods, affecting weight status.
  • Tripling
    Significant increase, as seen in global obesity rates since the 1970s.