Overweight and obesity are conditions characterized by body weight that exceeds recommended ranges, with overweight defined as exceeding this range by more than 10% and obesity by more than 20%. These conditions are not limited to the United States; globally, obesity rates have tripled since the 1970s, influenced by various factors including genetics, environment, diet, and lifestyle changes that promote sedentary behavior.

In the United States, approximately 40% of adults and 20% of children and adolescents are classified as obese, according to data from the CDC and other health organizations. The American Medical Association recognizes both overweight and obesity as diseases, highlighting their significance in public health. Geographic disparities exist, with states like Colorado exhibiting lower obesity rates, potentially due to factors such as active lifestyles, socioeconomic status, and even altitude, which may influence metabolic rates and physical activity levels.

Mapping obesity prevalence reveals that states in the Midwest and South show higher rates of overweight and obesity, while regions like the Northeast and certain areas in the West have lower incidences. Demographic factors also play a role; for instance, non-Hispanic Black adults have the highest rates of obesity, while non-Hispanic Asian adults have the lowest. This variation can be attributed to a combination of genetic predispositions, dietary habits, and environmental influences that affect physical activity levels.

Overall, the rise in obesity and overweight is a complex issue influenced by a multitude of factors, and it is essential to recognize these conditions as significant health concerns that require comprehensive strategies for prevention and management.