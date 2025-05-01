Skip to main content
Introduction to Overweight & Obesity quiz Flashcards

Introduction to Overweight & Obesity quiz
  • How is overweight defined in terms of body weight percentage above the recommended range?
    Overweight is defined as having a body weight that exceeds the recommended range by more than 10%.
  • What percentage above the recommended range classifies someone as obese?
    Obesity is classified as having a body weight that exceeds the recommended range by more than 20%.
  • Since when have global obesity rates tripled?
    Global obesity rates have tripled since the 1970s.
  • Name two factors that contribute to the rise in obesity rates.
    Genetics and environment are two factors that contribute to the rise in obesity rates.
  • What percentage of U.S. adults are affected by obesity?
    About 40% of U.S. adults are affected by obesity.
  • What percentage of U.S. children and adolescents are affected by obesity?
    About 20% of U.S. children and adolescents are affected by obesity.
  • Which U.S. state is noted for having a lower increase in obesity rates?
    Colorado is noted for having a lower increase in obesity rates.
  • List one possible reason why Colorado has lower obesity rates.
    One possible reason is the prevalence of outdoor activities like hiking, skiing, and biking.
  • How might altitude affect obesity rates according to some scientific communities?
    Higher elevation, such as in Colorado, may contribute to lower rates of obesity and overweight.
  • Which U.S. regions have the highest rates of obesity according to the video?
    The Midwest and the South have the highest rates of obesity.
  • Which racial/ethnic group has the highest prevalence of obesity in the U.S.?
    Non-Hispanic Black adults have the highest prevalence of obesity.
  • Which racial/ethnic group has the lowest prevalence of obesity in the U.S.?
    Non-Hispanic Asian adults have the lowest prevalence of obesity.
  • How can muscle density affect obesity statistics among non-Hispanic Black adults?
    Higher muscle density can impact weight readings, potentially affecting obesity statistics.
  • What dietary habit common in the South may contribute to higher obesity rates?
    Fried cooking is more common in the South and may contribute to higher obesity rates.
  • How does a sedentary lifestyle contribute to obesity?
    A sedentary lifestyle reduces physical activity, which can lead to increased obesity rates.
  • What role does the American Medical Association play regarding obesity?
    The American Medical Association recognizes overweight and obesity as diseases.
  • Why might socioeconomic status influence obesity rates?
    Socioeconomic status can affect access to healthy foods and opportunities for physical activity.
  • What is one reason the Northeast U.S. may have lower obesity rates?
    Higher education levels and cultural lifestyle factors may contribute to lower obesity rates in the Northeast.
  • Why is it important to understand trends in obesity and overweight?
    Understanding these trends is crucial for addressing health disparities and promoting disease prevention.
  • How have changes in technology and entertainment contributed to obesity?
    The evolution of video games and apps has led to more sedentary lifestyles, contributing to obesity.