Introduction to Overweight & Obesity quiz Flashcards

How is overweight defined in terms of body weight percentage above the recommended range? Overweight is defined as having a body weight that exceeds the recommended range by more than 10%.

What percentage above the recommended range classifies someone as obese? Obesity is classified as having a body weight that exceeds the recommended range by more than 20%.

Since when have global obesity rates tripled? Global obesity rates have tripled since the 1970s.

Name two factors that contribute to the rise in obesity rates. Genetics and environment are two factors that contribute to the rise in obesity rates.

What percentage of U.S. adults are affected by obesity? About 40% of U.S. adults are affected by obesity.

What percentage of U.S. children and adolescents are affected by obesity? About 20% of U.S. children and adolescents are affected by obesity.