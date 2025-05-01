Pathogens & Diseases: Other definitions Flashcards
Fungi Includes yeast and mold; responsible for skin infections transmitted via contact or contaminated surfaces, treatable with antifungal medication. Protozoans Single-celled organisms causing diseases like malaria and giardiasis, transmitted by mosquitoes or water, treatable with prescription drugs. Parasitic Worms Large organisms such as pinworms, hookworms, and tapeworms; cause intestinal discomfort, spread via contaminated food, water, or soil. Prions Misfolded proteins leading to neurodegenerative conditions; associated with memory loss and dementia, with no available treatment. Candidiasis Excessive growth of Candida albicans yeast, resulting in itching and discomfort; typically treated with antifungal medication. Skin Infections Conditions like jock itch, athlete's foot, and ringworm; transmitted by skin contact or contaminated surfaces such as athletic mats. Antifungal Medication Pharmaceuticals used to treat infections caused by yeast and mold, especially those affecting the skin. Malaria Mosquito-borne illness causing fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting; managed with prescription drugs. Giardiasis Waterborne disease causing abdominal pain, diarrhea, and nausea; treatable with prescription medication. Intestinal Parasites Organisms residing in the digestive tract, causing abdominal discomfort, weight loss, and fatigue. Antiparasitic Medication Drugs used to eliminate parasitic worms and relieve symptoms of intestinal parasite infections. Kreutzfeldt-Jakob Disease Neurodegenerative disorder linked to prions, marked by memory loss, seizures, and dementia; prevention is crucial. Transmission Process by which pathogens spread, including skin contact, contaminated surfaces, food, water, soil, and insect vectors. Contaminated Surfaces Objects or areas harboring infectious agents, facilitating the spread of skin infections among individuals. Vector Organism, often an insect, that carries and transmits pathogens between hosts, such as mosquitoes in malaria.
