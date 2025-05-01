Pathogens & Diseases: Other definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Fungi Includes yeast and mold; responsible for skin infections transmitted via contact or contaminated surfaces, treatable with antifungal medication.

Protozoans Single-celled organisms causing diseases like malaria and giardiasis, transmitted by mosquitoes or water, treatable with prescription drugs.

Parasitic Worms Large organisms such as pinworms, hookworms, and tapeworms; cause intestinal discomfort, spread via contaminated food, water, or soil.

Prions Misfolded proteins leading to neurodegenerative conditions; associated with memory loss and dementia, with no available treatment.

Candidiasis Excessive growth of Candida albicans yeast, resulting in itching and discomfort; typically treated with antifungal medication.

Skin Infections Conditions like jock itch, athlete's foot, and ringworm; transmitted by skin contact or contaminated surfaces such as athletic mats.