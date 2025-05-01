Pathogens & Diseases: Other definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pathogens & Diseases: Other definitions

Pathogens & Diseases: Other definitions
  • Fungi
    Includes yeast and mold; responsible for skin infections transmitted via contact or contaminated surfaces, treatable with antifungal medication.
  • Protozoans
    Single-celled organisms causing diseases like malaria and giardiasis, transmitted by mosquitoes or water, treatable with prescription drugs.
  • Parasitic Worms
    Large organisms such as pinworms, hookworms, and tapeworms; cause intestinal discomfort, spread via contaminated food, water, or soil.
  • Prions
    Misfolded proteins leading to neurodegenerative conditions; associated with memory loss and dementia, with no available treatment.
  • Candidiasis
    Excessive growth of Candida albicans yeast, resulting in itching and discomfort; typically treated with antifungal medication.
  • Skin Infections
    Conditions like jock itch, athlete's foot, and ringworm; transmitted by skin contact or contaminated surfaces such as athletic mats.
  • Antifungal Medication
    Pharmaceuticals used to treat infections caused by yeast and mold, especially those affecting the skin.
  • Malaria
    Mosquito-borne illness causing fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting; managed with prescription drugs.
  • Giardiasis
    Waterborne disease causing abdominal pain, diarrhea, and nausea; treatable with prescription medication.
  • Intestinal Parasites
    Organisms residing in the digestive tract, causing abdominal discomfort, weight loss, and fatigue.
  • Antiparasitic Medication
    Drugs used to eliminate parasitic worms and relieve symptoms of intestinal parasite infections.
  • Kreutzfeldt-Jakob Disease
    Neurodegenerative disorder linked to prions, marked by memory loss, seizures, and dementia; prevention is crucial.
  • Transmission
    Process by which pathogens spread, including skin contact, contaminated surfaces, food, water, soil, and insect vectors.
  • Contaminated Surfaces
    Objects or areas harboring infectious agents, facilitating the spread of skin infections among individuals.
  • Vector
    Organism, often an insect, that carries and transmits pathogens between hosts, such as mosquitoes in malaria.