Pathogens that cause diseases extend beyond bacteria and viruses to include fungi, protozoa, parasitic worms, and prions. Fungi, such as yeast and mold, can lead to infections like candidiasis, which is caused by the excessive growth of Candida albicans. This condition results in itching and discomfort, though its transmission is rare. Other fungal infections include skin conditions like jock itch, athlete's foot, and ringworm, which spread primarily through skin-to-skin contact or contact with contaminated surfaces, such as wrestling mats. Antifungal medications are the most effective treatment for these infections.

Protozoans are single-celled organisms responsible for diseases like malaria and giardiasis. Malaria, transmitted by mosquitoes, manifests with symptoms such as fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. Giardiasis, a waterborne illness, causes abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Both conditions require prescription medications for treatment.

Parasitic worms, including pinworms, hookworms, and tapeworms, are among the largest pathogens and cause intestinal infections characterized by abdominal discomfort, weight loss, and fatigue. These infections spread through contaminated food, water, soil, or via insect vectors. Anti-parasitic medications are the recommended treatment to eliminate these parasites.

Prions are unique infectious agents composed of misfolded proteins, which disrupt normal protein function due to their abnormal shape. One notable prion-related disease is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a neurodegenerative disorder marked by memory loss, seizures, and dementia. This disease is linked to consuming contaminated beef, and currently, no treatment exists, highlighting the importance of avoiding exposure to prion-contaminated sources.

Understanding these four categories of pathogens—fungi, protozoa, parasitic worms, and prions—provides insight into the diverse mechanisms by which infectious agents cause disease, their modes of transmission, symptoms, and treatment options. This knowledge is essential for recognizing, preventing, and managing infections caused by these varied pathogens.