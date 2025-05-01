Pathogens & Diseases: Other quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the four main types of 'other' pathogens discussed in this lesson? Fungi, protozoans, parasitic worms, and prions.

What type of organism causes candidiasis? Candidiasis is caused by the yeast Candida albicans, a type of fungus.

How are fungal skin infections like athlete's foot and ringworm commonly transmitted? They are transmitted through skin-to-skin contact or contact with contaminated surfaces.

What is the best treatment for fungal infections? Antifungal medication is the best treatment for fungal infections.

What are protozoans? Protozoans are single-celled organisms that can cause diseases in humans.

How is malaria transmitted? Malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes.