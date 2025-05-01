Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Pathogens & Diseases: Other quiz Flashcards

Back
Pathogens & Diseases: Other quiz
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/20
  • What are the four main types of 'other' pathogens discussed in this lesson?
    Fungi, protozoans, parasitic worms, and prions.
  • What type of organism causes candidiasis?
    Candidiasis is caused by the yeast Candida albicans, a type of fungus.
  • How are fungal skin infections like athlete's foot and ringworm commonly transmitted?
    They are transmitted through skin-to-skin contact or contact with contaminated surfaces.
  • What is the best treatment for fungal infections?
    Antifungal medication is the best treatment for fungal infections.
  • What are protozoans?
    Protozoans are single-celled organisms that can cause diseases in humans.
  • How is malaria transmitted?
    Malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes.
  • What are common symptoms of malaria?
    Symptoms include fever, headaches, nausea, and vomiting.
  • How is giardiasis transmitted?
    Giardiasis is transmitted through contaminated water.
  • What is the treatment for protozoan infections like malaria and giardiasis?
    Prescription medications are used to treat protozoan infections.
  • What are some examples of parasitic worms?
    Examples include pinworms, hookworms, and tapeworms.
  • How can parasitic worms be transmitted to humans?
    They can be transmitted through contaminated food, water, soil, or by insect vectors.
  • What symptoms are associated with intestinal parasite infections?
    Symptoms include abdominal discomfort, weight loss, and fatigue.
  • What is the recommended treatment for parasitic worm infections?
    Antiparasitic medication is recommended for treating these infections.
  • What are prions?
    Prions are misfolded proteins that cause neurodegenerative diseases.
  • What disease is associated with prion infection?
    Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease is associated with prion infection.
  • How is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease transmitted?
    It can be transmitted through consuming contaminated beef.
  • What are symptoms of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease?
    Symptoms include memory loss, seizures, and dementia.
  • Is there a treatment for prion diseases?
    No, there is currently no treatment for prion diseases.
  • Why is prevention important for prion diseases?
    Because there is no treatment, prevention by avoiding contaminated beef is crucial.
  • Why is understanding different pathogens important for health?
    It helps in managing infectious diseases and promoting health by understanding infection, transmission, and treatment.