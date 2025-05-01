Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Virus Smallest pathogen with a protein shell and genetic material, requiring host cells to reproduce and cause infections.

Pathogen Agent such as a virus or bacterium that invades the body and can trigger disease or infection.

RNA Genetic material found in some viruses, used to hijack host cell machinery for replication.

DNA Genetic blueprint present in certain viruses, enabling them to reproduce inside host cells.

Incubation Period Time between exposure to a virus and the appearance of symptoms, often complicating early detection.

Respiratory Droplets Tiny particles expelled during coughing or sneezing, serving as a major route for viral transmission.