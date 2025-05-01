Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses definitions Flashcards
Virus Smallest pathogen with a protein shell and genetic material, requiring host cells to reproduce and cause infections. Pathogen Agent such as a virus or bacterium that invades the body and can trigger disease or infection. RNA Genetic material found in some viruses, used to hijack host cell machinery for replication. DNA Genetic blueprint present in certain viruses, enabling them to reproduce inside host cells. Incubation Period Time between exposure to a virus and the appearance of symptoms, often complicating early detection. Respiratory Droplets Tiny particles expelled during coughing or sneezing, serving as a major route for viral transmission. Influenza Viral infection marked by fever, muscle aches, and fatigue, with potential for severe complications like pneumonia. COVID-19 Respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, ranging from mild symptoms to organ failure in severe cases. Hepatitis Inflammation of the liver, often leading to chronic disease, with types A, B, and C differing in transmission and severity. Cirrhosis Scarring of liver tissue resulting from chronic inflammation, increasing risk for liver failure and cancer. Jaundice Yellowing of skin and eyes due to liver dysfunction, commonly seen in hepatitis infections. Microcephaly Birth defect characterized by a smaller than average head, linked to abnormal brain development from Zika virus. Encephalitis Severe brain inflammation that can result from viral infections like West Nile, leading to neurological complications. Vaccine Preventive medical preparation that stimulates immunity against specific viral infections such as influenza and hepatitis. Antiviral Medication Pharmaceutical treatment designed to inhibit viral replication and reduce severity of infections like influenza and COVID-19.
