Hepatitis refers to the inflammation of the liver, which can lead to chronic liver disease and serious complications. There are three main types of hepatitis: hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, each with distinct modes of transmission, symptoms, and potential outcomes. Common symptoms across all types include fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, skin rashes, dark yellow urine, and jaundice—the yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes caused by liver dysfunction.

Hepatitis A primarily spreads through fecal contamination, often via contaminated water or food, and can also be transmitted through close or sexual contact. Its major complication is acute liver failure, which is a sudden and severe loss of liver function. In contrast, hepatitis B and C are mainly transmitted through sexual contact or exposure to infected bodily fluids. These types are more likely to cause chronic liver conditions such as cirrhosis, liver failure, and even liver cancer over time.

Vaccination plays a crucial role in preventing hepatitis A and B infections, as effective vaccines are available for both. Unfortunately, there is currently no vaccine for hepatitis C, which is particularly concerning since hepatitis C virus (HCV) is the leading cause of death from liver disease worldwide. This highlights the importance of preventive measures and early detection for hepatitis C to reduce its impact.

Understanding hepatitis involves recognizing its impact on liver health, the differences in transmission routes, and the availability of vaccines. Protecting the liver from inflammation and damage is essential to prevent the progression to severe liver diseases and maintain overall health.