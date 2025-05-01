Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses quiz Flashcards
What is the basic structure of a virus? A virus consists of a protein structure containing either RNA or DNA. How do viruses reproduce? Viruses must invade a host cell and hijack its machinery to make copies of themselves. Why are viruses challenging to treat? Viruses are challenging to treat due to their long incubation periods and their ability to hide within host cells. What are common symptoms of the common cold? Symptoms include a stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, and cough. How is the common cold transmitted? It is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact or respiratory droplets from an infected person. What are possible complications of the common cold? Complications can include sinus and ear infections. What is the main treatment for the common cold? Over-the-counter medicines are used to relieve symptoms until they resolve. What are typical symptoms of influenza and COVID-19? Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, fatigue, shortness of breath, and cold-like symptoms. How are influenza and COVID-19 transmitted? Both are transmitted through respiratory droplets. What are severe complications of influenza and COVID-19? Both can lead to pneumonia, and COVID-19 can also cause organ failure in extreme cases. What treatments are available for influenza and COVID-19? Antiviral medications can be used, and vaccines are available for both diseases. What is hepatitis and what organ does it affect? Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, which can lead to chronic liver disease and other complications. What are common symptoms of hepatitis A, B, and C? Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, nausea, skin rashes, dark yellow urine, and jaundice. How is hepatitis A transmitted? Hepatitis A is transmitted through fecal contamination of food or water, and through close or sexual contact. How are hepatitis B and C transmitted? Both are transmitted through sexual contact or exposure to bodily fluids. What are the main complications of hepatitis B and C? Complications include cirrhosis of the liver, liver failure, and liver cancer. Which hepatitis viruses have vaccines available? Vaccines are available for hepatitis A and B, but not for hepatitis C. What is the leading cause of death from liver disease among the hepatitis viruses? Hepatitis C is the leading cause of death from liver disease. What are the main symptoms of West Nile virus? Symptoms include fever, body aches, fatigue, and sometimes a skin rash; severe cases can cause meningitis or encephalitis. What birth defect is associated with Zika virus, and what does it involve? Zika virus can cause microcephaly, a condition where babies are born with smaller than average heads due to abnormal brain development.
