Pathogens & Diseases: Viruses quiz Flashcards

What is the basic structure of a virus? A virus consists of a protein structure containing either RNA or DNA.

How do viruses reproduce? Viruses must invade a host cell and hijack its machinery to make copies of themselves.

Why are viruses challenging to treat? Viruses are challenging to treat due to their long incubation periods and their ability to hide within host cells.

What are common symptoms of the common cold? Symptoms include a stuffy nose, sneezing, sore throat, and cough.

How is the common cold transmitted? It is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact or respiratory droplets from an infected person.

What are possible complications of the common cold? Complications can include sinus and ear infections.