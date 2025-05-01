Physical Fitness Components definitions Flashcards
Physical Fitness Set of attributes enabling the body to perform moderate to vigorous activity without excessive fatigue. Physical Activity Body movements by skeletal muscles requiring energy, encompassing daily tasks and exercise. Exercise Planned, repetitive physical activity designed to improve fitness, such as jogging or running. Aerobic Activity Prolonged movement using large muscle groups, increasing heart rate and oxygen intake. Cardiorespiratory Fitness Capacity of heart, lungs, and blood vessels to supply oxygen to muscles during activity. VO2 Max Maximum volume of oxygen muscles can utilize during intense exercise, indicating aerobic capacity. Flexibility Range of motion possible at a joint or group of joints, reducing injury risk during movement. Body Composition Relative proportion of fat and lean muscle mass, influencing overall health and physical performance. Muscular Strength Maximum force a muscle can produce, often measured by the greatest weight moved in one attempt. One Repetition Maximum Highest amount of weight that can be lifted once, used to assess muscular strength. Muscular Endurance Ability of muscles to sustain repeated contractions or maintain a position over time. Agility Ability to change body direction quickly and accurately, essential for injury prevention. Balance Capacity to maintain body position while moving or remaining still, supporting mobility and stability. Coordination Skill to perform smooth, efficient movements using senses and body parts together. Reaction Time Speed at which a person responds to a stimulus, crucial for safety and athletic performance.
Physical Fitness Components definitions
