Physical Fitness Components definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Physical Fitness Set of attributes enabling the body to perform moderate to vigorous activity without excessive fatigue.

Physical Activity Body movements by skeletal muscles requiring energy, encompassing daily tasks and exercise.

Exercise Planned, repetitive physical activity designed to improve fitness, such as jogging or running.

Aerobic Activity Prolonged movement using large muscle groups, increasing heart rate and oxygen intake.

Cardiorespiratory Fitness Capacity of heart, lungs, and blood vessels to supply oxygen to muscles during activity.

VO2 Max Maximum volume of oxygen muscles can utilize during intense exercise, indicating aerobic capacity.