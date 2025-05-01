Skip to main content
Physical Fitness Components definitions Flashcards

Physical Fitness Components definitions
  • Physical Fitness
    Set of attributes enabling the body to perform moderate to vigorous activity without excessive fatigue.
  • Physical Activity
    Body movements by skeletal muscles requiring energy, encompassing daily tasks and exercise.
  • Exercise
    Planned, repetitive physical activity designed to improve fitness, such as jogging or running.
  • Aerobic Activity
    Prolonged movement using large muscle groups, increasing heart rate and oxygen intake.
  • Cardiorespiratory Fitness
    Capacity of heart, lungs, and blood vessels to supply oxygen to muscles during activity.
  • VO2 Max
    Maximum volume of oxygen muscles can utilize during intense exercise, indicating aerobic capacity.
  • Flexibility
    Range of motion possible at a joint or group of joints, reducing injury risk during movement.
  • Body Composition
    Relative proportion of fat and lean muscle mass, influencing overall health and physical performance.
  • Muscular Strength
    Maximum force a muscle can produce, often measured by the greatest weight moved in one attempt.
  • One Repetition Maximum
    Highest amount of weight that can be lifted once, used to assess muscular strength.
  • Muscular Endurance
    Ability of muscles to sustain repeated contractions or maintain a position over time.
  • Agility
    Ability to change body direction quickly and accurately, essential for injury prevention.
  • Balance
    Capacity to maintain body position while moving or remaining still, supporting mobility and stability.
  • Coordination
    Skill to perform smooth, efficient movements using senses and body parts together.
  • Reaction Time
    Speed at which a person responds to a stimulus, crucial for safety and athletic performance.