Physical fitness encompasses a range of attributes that enable the body to engage in moderate to vigorous physical activity without experiencing excessive fatigue. The ability to perform various physical activities with minimal strain is a key indicator of one's fitness level. Understanding the distinction between moderate and vigorous activity is essential; moderate activity elevates heart rate and breathing but still allows for conversation, while vigorous activity results in a significant increase in heart rate and breathing, limiting the ability to speak to just a few words.

Physical activity refers to any body movement produced by skeletal muscles that requires energy expenditure. This includes everyday movements as well as structured activities. In contrast, exercise is a specific subset of physical activity that is planned, repetitive, and aimed at improving physical fitness. For example, jogging or running is considered exercise because it is a deliberate effort to enhance cardiovascular and muscular endurance through consistent practice.

Physical fitness can be categorized into two main components: health-related and skill-related. Health-related components focus on aspects such as cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, flexibility, and body composition, which contribute to overall well-being. Skill-related components, on the other hand, include agility, balance, coordination, power, reaction time, and speed, which are essential for athletic performance.

In summary, physical fitness is not limited to athletes; it is relevant to everyone and plays a crucial role in daily activities and overall health. Engaging in both moderate and vigorous activities, along with structured exercise, can significantly enhance one's physical fitness and quality of life.