Physical Fitness Components quiz Flashcards

What is physical fitness? Physical fitness is a set of attributes that enables the body to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue.

How does moderate activity differ from vigorous activity? Moderate activity increases heart rate and breathing but allows you to talk, while vigorous activity causes a significant increase in heart rate and breathing, making it hard to speak more than a few words.

What is the difference between physical activity and exercise? Physical activity is any body movement by skeletal muscles that uses energy, while exercise is planned, repetitive physical activity intended to improve fitness.

Name the two main categories of physical fitness components. The two categories are health-related components and skill-related components.

List the five health-related components of physical fitness. The five health-related components are cardiorespiratory fitness, flexibility, body composition, muscular strength, and muscular endurance.

What is aerobic activity? Aerobic activity is prolonged exercise using large muscle groups that increases heart rate and oxygen intake.