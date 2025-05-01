Physical Fitness Components quiz Flashcards
What is physical fitness? Physical fitness is a set of attributes that enables the body to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue. How does moderate activity differ from vigorous activity? Moderate activity increases heart rate and breathing but allows you to talk, while vigorous activity causes a significant increase in heart rate and breathing, making it hard to speak more than a few words. What is the difference between physical activity and exercise? Physical activity is any body movement by skeletal muscles that uses energy, while exercise is planned, repetitive physical activity intended to improve fitness. Name the two main categories of physical fitness components. The two categories are health-related components and skill-related components. List the five health-related components of physical fitness. The five health-related components are cardiorespiratory fitness, flexibility, body composition, muscular strength, and muscular endurance. What is aerobic activity? Aerobic activity is prolonged exercise using large muscle groups that increases heart rate and oxygen intake. How is cardiorespiratory fitness measured? Cardiorespiratory fitness is measured by VO2 max, which is the maximum volume of oxygen used by the muscles. Why is a higher VO2 max desirable? A higher VO2 max means your muscles can use more oxygen, improving endurance and overall fitness. What does flexibility refer to in physical fitness? Flexibility is the range of motion possible at a joint or group of joints. Why is flexibility important for physical fitness? Proper flexibility helps reduce the risk of injury during exercise. What is body composition? Body composition is the relative amount of fat and lean muscle mass in the body. What is muscular strength and how is it measured? Muscular strength is the maximum force a muscle can produce, measured by one repetition maximum (1RM). Define muscular endurance. Muscular endurance is the ability of muscles to sustain repeated contractions over time. How is muscular endurance assessed? It is measured by how long a position can be held or how many repetitions can be performed. List the six skill-related components of physical fitness. The six skill-related components are agility, balance, coordination, speed, power, and reaction time. What is agility? Agility is the ability to change the body's direction quickly and accurately. Define balance in the context of physical fitness. Balance is the ability to maintain the body's position while moving or staying still. What does coordination mean in physical fitness? Coordination is the ability to perform smooth movements using senses and body parts. What is power in skill-related fitness components? Power is the ability to exert force quickly, combining both strength and speed. Why is maintaining physical fitness important as we age? Maintaining physical fitness helps preserve mobility, reduces the risk of falls, and improves quality of life in older age.
Physical Fitness Components quiz
