Physical Fitness Components quiz #1 Flashcards

Can plyometrics help a person maintain cardiorespiratory fitness? Plyometrics primarily improve muscular power and strength, but they are not the main method for maintaining cardiorespiratory fitness, which is best improved through aerobic activities.

Does health-related fitness contribute to sports performance? Yes, health-related fitness components such as cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular strength, flexibility, body composition, and muscular endurance contribute to sports performance.

Are agility and reaction time components of health-related fitness? No, agility and reaction time are components of skill-related fitness, not health-related fitness.

What does cardiorespiratory fitness measure? Cardiorespiratory fitness measures the ability of the heart, lungs, and blood vessels to supply oxygen to muscles during physical activity, often assessed by VO2 max.

How is fitness determined in the biological sense? Biological fitness is determined by a set of attributes that enable the body to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue.

What is an example of a flexibility exercise? Stretching exercises, such as yoga or static stretching, are examples of flexibility exercises.