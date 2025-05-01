Skip to main content
Physical Fitness Components quiz #2 Flashcards

Physical Fitness Components quiz #2
  • What component of fitness do push-ups primarily develop?
    Push-ups primarily develop muscular strength and muscular endurance.
  • What fitness component does swimming primarily improve?
    Swimming primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular endurance.
  • What is anaerobic exercise?
    Anaerobic exercise consists of short, intense bursts of activity that do not rely primarily on oxygen for energy.
  • What fitness component does jump rope primarily improve?
    Jump rope primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness, coordination, and muscular endurance.
  • What component of fitness do jumping jacks primarily develop?
    Jumping jacks primarily develop cardiorespiratory fitness and coordination.
  • What is the definition of physical fitness?
    Physical fitness is the ability to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue.
  • What fitness component do plank exercises primarily improve?
    Plank exercises primarily improve muscular endurance.
  • Which two fitness skills does power combine?
    Power combines strength and speed.
  • Which fitness test measures your cardiovascular system?
    The PACER test measures the cardiovascular system by assessing aerobic capacity.
  • Which of the following is an example of anaerobic exercise?
    Sprinting is an example of anaerobic exercise.
  • Which fitness test measures flexibility?
    The sit-and-reach test is commonly used to measure flexibility.
  • Which definition applies to physical fitness?
    Physical fitness is a set of attributes that enables the body to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue.
  • Which is a part of skill-related fitness?
    Agility is a part of skill-related fitness.
  • How long are most anaerobic exercise bursts?
    Most anaerobic exercise bursts last from a few seconds up to about two minutes.
  • What happens during isokinetic exercise?
    During isokinetic exercise, muscles contract at a constant speed throughout the entire range of motion, often using specialized equipment.