Physical Fitness Components quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 21 ) Hide definitions

What component of fitness do push-ups primarily develop? Push-ups primarily develop muscular strength and muscular endurance.

What fitness component does swimming primarily improve? Swimming primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular endurance.

What is anaerobic exercise? Anaerobic exercise consists of short, intense bursts of activity that do not rely primarily on oxygen for energy.

What fitness component does jump rope primarily improve? Jump rope primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness, coordination, and muscular endurance.

What component of fitness do jumping jacks primarily develop? Jumping jacks primarily develop cardiorespiratory fitness and coordination.

What is the definition of physical fitness? Physical fitness is the ability to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue.