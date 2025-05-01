Physical Fitness Components quiz #2 Flashcards
What component of fitness do push-ups primarily develop? Push-ups primarily develop muscular strength and muscular endurance. What fitness component does swimming primarily improve? Swimming primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness and muscular endurance. What is anaerobic exercise? Anaerobic exercise consists of short, intense bursts of activity that do not rely primarily on oxygen for energy. What fitness component does jump rope primarily improve? Jump rope primarily improves cardiorespiratory fitness, coordination, and muscular endurance. What component of fitness do jumping jacks primarily develop? Jumping jacks primarily develop cardiorespiratory fitness and coordination. What is the definition of physical fitness? Physical fitness is the ability to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue. What fitness component do plank exercises primarily improve? Plank exercises primarily improve muscular endurance. What fitness component do jumping jacks primarily improve? Jumping jacks primarily improve cardiorespiratory fitness and coordination. Which two fitness skills does power combine? Power combines strength and speed. Which fitness test measures your cardiovascular system? The PACER test measures the cardiovascular system by assessing aerobic capacity. Which of the following is an example of anaerobic exercise? Sprinting is an example of anaerobic exercise. Which two fitness skills does power combine? Power combines strength and speed. Which fitness test measures flexibility? The sit-and-reach test is commonly used to measure flexibility. Which is an example of anaerobic exercise? Weight lifting is an example of anaerobic exercise. Which activity is an example of anaerobic exercise? Sprinting is an example of anaerobic exercise. Which is an example of anaerobic exercise? High-intensity interval training (HIIT) is an example of anaerobic exercise. Which definition applies to physical fitness? Physical fitness is a set of attributes that enables the body to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue. Which definition applies to physical fitness? Physical fitness is the ability to perform moderate to vigorous physical activity without excessive fatigue. Which is a part of skill-related fitness? Agility is a part of skill-related fitness. How long are most anaerobic exercise bursts? Most anaerobic exercise bursts last from a few seconds up to about two minutes. What happens during isokinetic exercise? During isokinetic exercise, muscles contract at a constant speed throughout the entire range of motion, often using specialized equipment.
