Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease definitions Flashcards
Back
Cardiovascular Disease A group of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, often influenced by lifestyle and genetic factors. Modifiable Risk Factor A characteristic or condition that can be changed or managed to reduce the likelihood of developing heart-related illnesses. Non-modifiable Risk Factor A trait or circumstance, such as genetics or age, that cannot be altered and impacts susceptibility to heart conditions. Blood Pressure The force exerted by circulating blood on vessel walls; higher levels increase the chance of heart problems. DASH Diet A dietary approach emphasizing reduced salt and increased fiber to help lower blood pressure and support heart health. Smoking A behavior that damages blood vessel linings, raises clot formation, and heightens risk for coronary heart disease. Cholesterol A fatty substance in blood; excess LDL can clog arteries, while HDL helps remove it, impacting heart health. Triglyceride A type of fat in the blood; elevated levels are linked to diabetes, obesity, and increased cardiovascular risk. Diabetes A metabolic condition that significantly raises the likelihood of heart disease, especially in women. Obesity A state of excessive body fat, often measured by BMI, that increases the risk of heart-related illnesses. Physical Inactivity A lack of regular movement or exercise, contributing to high blood pressure, low HDL, and weight gain. Metabolic Syndrome A cluster of conditions including abdominal obesity, high triglycerides, low HDL, high blood pressure, and elevated glucose. Genetics Inherited traits that influence cholesterol production and overall risk for heart conditions. Sex A biological factor; men generally face higher chances of heart attack and stroke compared to women. Ethnicity A demographic factor; certain groups, such as Native Americans, have higher rates of heart disease than others.
Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15