Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease definitions Flashcards

Cardiovascular Disease A group of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, often influenced by lifestyle and genetic factors.

Modifiable Risk Factor A characteristic or condition that can be changed or managed to reduce the likelihood of developing heart-related illnesses.

Non-modifiable Risk Factor A trait or circumstance, such as genetics or age, that cannot be altered and impacts susceptibility to heart conditions.

Blood Pressure The force exerted by circulating blood on vessel walls; higher levels increase the chance of heart problems.

DASH Diet A dietary approach emphasizing reduced salt and increased fiber to help lower blood pressure and support heart health.

Smoking A behavior that damages blood vessel linings, raises clot formation, and heightens risk for coronary heart disease.