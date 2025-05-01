Skip to main content
Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease definitions Flashcards

Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease definitions
  • Cardiovascular Disease
    A group of conditions affecting the heart and blood vessels, often influenced by lifestyle and genetic factors.
  • Modifiable Risk Factor
    A characteristic or condition that can be changed or managed to reduce the likelihood of developing heart-related illnesses.
  • Non-modifiable Risk Factor
    A trait or circumstance, such as genetics or age, that cannot be altered and impacts susceptibility to heart conditions.
  • Blood Pressure
    The force exerted by circulating blood on vessel walls; higher levels increase the chance of heart problems.
  • DASH Diet
    A dietary approach emphasizing reduced salt and increased fiber to help lower blood pressure and support heart health.
  • Smoking
    A behavior that damages blood vessel linings, raises clot formation, and heightens risk for coronary heart disease.
  • Cholesterol
    A fatty substance in blood; excess LDL can clog arteries, while HDL helps remove it, impacting heart health.
  • Triglyceride
    A type of fat in the blood; elevated levels are linked to diabetes, obesity, and increased cardiovascular risk.
  • Diabetes
    A metabolic condition that significantly raises the likelihood of heart disease, especially in women.
  • Obesity
    A state of excessive body fat, often measured by BMI, that increases the risk of heart-related illnesses.
  • Physical Inactivity
    A lack of regular movement or exercise, contributing to high blood pressure, low HDL, and weight gain.
  • Metabolic Syndrome
    A cluster of conditions including abdominal obesity, high triglycerides, low HDL, high blood pressure, and elevated glucose.
  • Genetics
    Inherited traits that influence cholesterol production and overall risk for heart conditions.
  • Sex
    A biological factor; men generally face higher chances of heart attack and stroke compared to women.
  • Ethnicity
    A demographic factor; certain groups, such as Native Americans, have higher rates of heart disease than others.