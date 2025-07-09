Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Problem
Which action will most significantly decrease the likelihood of developing cardiovascular problems?
A
Participating in moderate physical activity several times a week.
B
Eliminating all cholesterol from diet.
C
Taking daily fish oil supplements.
D
Eating a high protein, low-fat diet.
