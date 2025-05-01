Risk Factors for Cardiovascular Disease quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main categories of risk factors for cardiovascular disease? The two main categories are modifiable risk factors, which can be changed, and non-modifiable risk factors, which cannot be changed.

How does elevated blood pressure affect cardiovascular disease risk? Higher blood pressure increases the risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

What lifestyle change can help reduce blood pressure and lower cardiovascular risk? Following the DASH diet, which reduces salt intake and increases soluble fiber, can help lower blood pressure.

How does smoking contribute to cardiovascular disease? Smoking damages blood vessel linings, increases blood clot formation, and raises the risk of coronary heart disease.

What is considered a healthy total cholesterol level to reduce cardiovascular risk? A healthy total cholesterol level is less than 200 milligrams per deciliter.

What is the recommended level for HDL (good cholesterol) to lower cardiovascular risk? HDL should be equal to or greater than 60 milligrams per deciliter.