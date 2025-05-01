Stress Response definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Autonomic Nervous System Regulates involuntary bodily functions, orchestrating rapid internal changes during stress without conscious control.

Sympathetic Branch Activates fight or flight reactions, increasing alertness and energy to confront or escape stressors.

Parasympathetic Branch Promotes relaxation and recovery, restoring body systems to a stable state after stress subsides.

Homeostasis Represents the body's balanced internal environment, maintained after stress is removed.

Hypothalamus Initiates hormonal signals that trigger stress responses, coordinating with adrenal glands.

Adrenal Glands Release hormones such as epinephrine and cortisol, fueling physiological changes during stress.