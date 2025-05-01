Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Stress Response definitions Flashcards

Back
Stress Response definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Autonomic Nervous System
    Regulates involuntary bodily functions, orchestrating rapid internal changes during stress without conscious control.
  • Sympathetic Branch
    Activates fight or flight reactions, increasing alertness and energy to confront or escape stressors.
  • Parasympathetic Branch
    Promotes relaxation and recovery, restoring body systems to a stable state after stress subsides.
  • Homeostasis
    Represents the body's balanced internal environment, maintained after stress is removed.
  • Hypothalamus
    Initiates hormonal signals that trigger stress responses, coordinating with adrenal glands.
  • Adrenal Glands
    Release hormones such as epinephrine and cortisol, fueling physiological changes during stress.
  • Epinephrine
    Hormone that rapidly energizes the body, heightening readiness for immediate action under stress.
  • Cortisol
    Hormone that mobilizes nutrients, sustaining energy and function during prolonged stress.
  • General Adaptation Syndrome
    Describes predictable stages—alarm, resistance, exhaustion—through which organisms respond to stress.
  • Alarm Phase
    Initial stage marked by heightened awareness and mobilization of resources in response to a stressor.
  • Resistance Phase
    Period where the body attempts to adapt and maintain stability despite ongoing stress.
  • Exhaustion Phase
    Final stage where prolonged stress depletes resources, leading to wear and tear or illness.
  • Transactional Model
    Framework emphasizing individual evaluation and coping strategies in response to stressors.
  • Appraisal
    Personal interpretation of a stressor, shaping emotional and behavioral responses.
  • Yerkes-Dodson Law
    Illustrates how moderate stress optimizes performance, while excessive stress impairs effectiveness.