Stress Response definitions Flashcards
Back
Autonomic Nervous System Regulates involuntary bodily functions, orchestrating rapid internal changes during stress without conscious control. Sympathetic Branch Activates fight or flight reactions, increasing alertness and energy to confront or escape stressors. Parasympathetic Branch Promotes relaxation and recovery, restoring body systems to a stable state after stress subsides. Homeostasis Represents the body's balanced internal environment, maintained after stress is removed. Hypothalamus Initiates hormonal signals that trigger stress responses, coordinating with adrenal glands. Adrenal Glands Release hormones such as epinephrine and cortisol, fueling physiological changes during stress. Epinephrine Hormone that rapidly energizes the body, heightening readiness for immediate action under stress. Cortisol Hormone that mobilizes nutrients, sustaining energy and function during prolonged stress. General Adaptation Syndrome Describes predictable stages—alarm, resistance, exhaustion—through which organisms respond to stress. Alarm Phase Initial stage marked by heightened awareness and mobilization of resources in response to a stressor. Resistance Phase Period where the body attempts to adapt and maintain stability despite ongoing stress. Exhaustion Phase Final stage where prolonged stress depletes resources, leading to wear and tear or illness. Transactional Model Framework emphasizing individual evaluation and coping strategies in response to stressors. Appraisal Personal interpretation of a stressor, shaping emotional and behavioral responses. Yerkes-Dodson Law Illustrates how moderate stress optimizes performance, while excessive stress impairs effectiveness.
Stress Response definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15