Understanding stress response is crucial as it encompasses the internal changes that mobilize the body's resources to effectively deal with stressors. This response can be examined from both physiological and psychological perspectives. When we delve into the physiology of stress, we recognize that encountering a stressor triggers a reaction from the autonomic nervous system (ANS), which governs involuntary and unconscious functions.

The ANS is divided into two main branches: the sympathetic and the parasympathetic. The sympathetic branch is responsible for activating the body's fight or flight response. For instance, when faced with a threat, such as a saber-toothed tiger, an individual may either flee or confront the danger. This response is initiated by the hypothalamus, which signals the adrenal glands to release hormones like epinephrine and cortisol. Epinephrine prepares the body for immediate action by enhancing physical performance, while cortisol helps to make nutrients available for energy, facilitating the decision to either fight or escape.

Conversely, the parasympathetic branch functions to relax the body once the stressor is removed. After the threat has passed, such as the absence of the saber-toothed tiger, the body can return to a state of relaxation and calm. This process restores homeostasis, which is the maintenance of stable internal conditions necessary for optimal functioning. In summary, the physiological response to stress involves a complex interplay between the sympathetic and parasympathetic branches of the ANS, allowing the body to react appropriately to stressors and return to equilibrium once the threat has subsided.