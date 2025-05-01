Stress Response quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the stress response? The stress response is the internal physiological and psychological changes that mobilize the body's resources to deal with a stressor.

Which system primarily manages the physiological stress response? The autonomic nervous system (ANS) primarily manages the physiological stress response.

What are the two branches of the autonomic nervous system involved in stress? The two branches are the sympathetic branch, which activates the fight or flight response, and the parasympathetic branch, which relaxes the body after stress.

What hormones are released during the fight or flight response? The adrenal glands release epinephrine and cortisol during the fight or flight response.

What is the role of epinephrine in the stress response? Epinephrine shifts the body into gear for immediate reaction to a stressor.

How does cortisol help during stress? Cortisol makes nutrients available to the body to help deal with the stressor.