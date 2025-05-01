The Major Cardiovascular Diseases definitions Flashcards
Hypertension Sustained elevation of blood pressure that can damage blood vessels and increase risk for other cardiovascular diseases. Blood Pressure Force exerted by circulating blood on artery walls, measured as systolic over diastolic values. Systolic Pressure Upper value in blood pressure readings, representing force during heart contraction. Diastolic Pressure Lower value in blood pressure readings, representing force during heart relaxation. Atherosclerosis Plaque buildup in arteries causing narrowing and hardening, restricting blood flow and increasing risk for heart and limb diseases. Plaque Accumulation of fatty substances, cholesterol, calcium, and cellular waste on artery walls. Peripheral Artery Disease Atherosclerosis affecting arteries in limbs, leading to cramping, slow wound healing, and possible tissue death. Coronary Heart Disease Atherosclerosis in coronary arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart and increasing risk for chest pain and heart attacks. Angina Pectoris Severe chest pain from partial artery blockage, often accompanied by shortness of breath and tightness. Myocardial Infarction Complete blockage of a coronary artery resulting in permanent heart tissue death, commonly known as a heart attack. Thrombosis Formation of a blood clot within a blood vessel, potentially causing arterial blockage. Thrombus Stationary blood clot that remains fixed in a blood vessel, obstructing blood flow. Embolus Mobile blood clot that travels through the bloodstream, potentially causing blockages in distant vessels. Stroke Interruption of blood supply to the brain, resulting in brain tissue death and possible paralysis or death. Aneurysm Bulge in a blood vessel wall that may rupture, leading to hemorrhagic stroke or severe bleeding. Cardiomyopathy Heart muscle deterioration and enlargement, impairing effective blood pumping and leading to congestive heart failure. Congestive Heart Failure Condition where the heart cannot pump blood efficiently, causing fluid buildup in lungs and tissues.
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases definitions
