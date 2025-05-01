The Major Cardiovascular Diseases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 17 ) Hide definitions

Hypertension Sustained elevation of blood pressure that can damage blood vessels and increase risk for other cardiovascular diseases.

Blood Pressure Force exerted by circulating blood on artery walls, measured as systolic over diastolic values.

Systolic Pressure Upper value in blood pressure readings, representing force during heart contraction.

Diastolic Pressure Lower value in blood pressure readings, representing force during heart relaxation.

Atherosclerosis Plaque buildup in arteries causing narrowing and hardening, restricting blood flow and increasing risk for heart and limb diseases.

Plaque Accumulation of fatty substances, cholesterol, calcium, and cellular waste on artery walls.