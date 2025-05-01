Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

The Major Cardiovascular Diseases definitions Flashcards

Back
The Major Cardiovascular Diseases definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/17
  • Hypertension
    Sustained elevation of blood pressure that can damage blood vessels and increase risk for other cardiovascular diseases.
  • Blood Pressure
    Force exerted by circulating blood on artery walls, measured as systolic over diastolic values.
  • Systolic Pressure
    Upper value in blood pressure readings, representing force during heart contraction.
  • Diastolic Pressure
    Lower value in blood pressure readings, representing force during heart relaxation.
  • Atherosclerosis
    Plaque buildup in arteries causing narrowing and hardening, restricting blood flow and increasing risk for heart and limb diseases.
  • Plaque
    Accumulation of fatty substances, cholesterol, calcium, and cellular waste on artery walls.
  • Peripheral Artery Disease
    Atherosclerosis affecting arteries in limbs, leading to cramping, slow wound healing, and possible tissue death.
  • Coronary Heart Disease
    Atherosclerosis in coronary arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart and increasing risk for chest pain and heart attacks.
  • Angina Pectoris
    Severe chest pain from partial artery blockage, often accompanied by shortness of breath and tightness.
  • Myocardial Infarction
    Complete blockage of a coronary artery resulting in permanent heart tissue death, commonly known as a heart attack.
  • Thrombosis
    Formation of a blood clot within a blood vessel, potentially causing arterial blockage.
  • Thrombus
    Stationary blood clot that remains fixed in a blood vessel, obstructing blood flow.
  • Embolus
    Mobile blood clot that travels through the bloodstream, potentially causing blockages in distant vessels.
  • Stroke
    Interruption of blood supply to the brain, resulting in brain tissue death and possible paralysis or death.
  • Aneurysm
    Bulge in a blood vessel wall that may rupture, leading to hemorrhagic stroke or severe bleeding.
  • Cardiomyopathy
    Heart muscle deterioration and enlargement, impairing effective blood pumping and leading to congestive heart failure.
  • Congestive Heart Failure
    Condition where the heart cannot pump blood efficiently, causing fluid buildup in lungs and tissues.