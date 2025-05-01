The Major Cardiovascular Diseases quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is hypertension? Hypertension is sustained elevated blood pressure, which can damage blood vessels and lead to other serious cardiovascular diseases.

What are the normal systolic and diastolic blood pressure values? Normal blood pressure is defined as a systolic value less than 120 and a diastolic value less than 80.

How is elevated blood pressure defined? Elevated blood pressure is a systolic value between 120-129 and a diastolic value less than 80.

What systolic and diastolic values indicate hypertension? Hypertension is indicated by a systolic value of 130-180 and a diastolic value of 80-120.

What is atherosclerosis? Atherosclerosis is the narrowing and hardening of arteries due to plaque buildup on the inner walls.

What substances make up arterial plaque? Plaque is made up of fatty substances such as cholesterol, calcium, and cellular waste.