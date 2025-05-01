The Major Cardiovascular Diseases quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the cause of essential hypertension? Essential hypertension is high blood pressure with no identifiable cause; it is often linked to genetic, lifestyle, and environmental factors rather than a specific underlying disease.

How does atherosclerosis contribute to hypertension? Atherosclerosis contributes to hypertension by causing plaque buildup in the arteries, which narrows and hardens them, increasing resistance to blood flow and raising blood pressure.

What is Raynaud's disease and how does it relate to cardiovascular health? Raynaud's disease is a condition characterized by episodes of reduced blood flow to the extremities, often triggered by cold or stress, and is related to cardiovascular health because it involves abnormal blood vessel responses.

What are the systolic and diastolic values that define normal, elevated, and high blood pressure? Normal blood pressure is less than 120/80 mmHg, elevated is 120-129/<80 mmHg, and high blood pressure (hypertension) is 130-180/80-120 mmHg. These values help classify blood pressure status.

What substances make up the plaque that causes arteriosclerosis? Plaque consists of fatty substances such as cholesterol, calcium, and cellular waste. These deposits narrow and harden arteries.

What are common symptoms of peripheral artery disease? Symptoms include cramping, aching in legs, feet, arms, or hips, slow wound healing, and tissue death that may lead to amputation. These result from reduced blood flow in the limbs.