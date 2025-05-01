Types of Cancers definitions Flashcards
Carcinoma Originates in epithelial cells covering body surfaces; forms solid tumors in organs like skin, lungs, and prostate. Sarcoma Arises from connective or fibrous tissue such as bone, cartilage, or muscle; typically forms solid tumors. Lymphoma Develops in lymphatic system tissues, especially lymph nodes; can present as solid tumors like Hodgkin's type. Leukemia Affects blood-forming tissues including bone marrow and spleen; characterized by non-solid tumors and abnormal blood cells. Epithelial Cells Cells forming the outer and inner surfaces of the body, serving as the origin for certain cancer types. Connective Tissue Structural tissue such as bone, cartilage, and muscle, where specific cancers like sarcoma originate. Lymphatic System Network of tissues and organs including lymph nodes, crucial for immune function and a site for lymphoma development. Bone Marrow Spongy tissue inside bones responsible for blood cell production; commonly affected in leukemia. Primary Site Initial location in the body where a tumor develops, often used to name and classify cancers. Risk Factors Characteristics or exposures, such as smoking or genetics, that increase the likelihood of developing cancer. Screenings Medical tests like mammograms or colonoscopies used for early detection of cancer before symptoms appear. Chemotherapy Treatment using drugs to destroy cancer cells, often combined with surgery or radiation for better outcomes. Radiation Therapeutic use of high-energy rays to target and kill cancer cells, frequently used after surgery. Tumor Abnormal mass of tissue resulting from uncontrolled cell growth, which may be solid or non-solid depending on cancer type. Carcinogen Substance or exposure, such as tobacco smoke or alcohol, known to increase cancer risk by causing cellular changes.
