Types of Cancers definitions Flashcards

Types of Cancers definitions
  • Carcinoma
    Originates in epithelial cells covering body surfaces; forms solid tumors in organs like skin, lungs, and prostate.
  • Sarcoma
    Arises from connective or fibrous tissue such as bone, cartilage, or muscle; typically forms solid tumors.
  • Lymphoma
    Develops in lymphatic system tissues, especially lymph nodes; can present as solid tumors like Hodgkin's type.
  • Leukemia
    Affects blood-forming tissues including bone marrow and spleen; characterized by non-solid tumors and abnormal blood cells.
  • Epithelial Cells
    Cells forming the outer and inner surfaces of the body, serving as the origin for certain cancer types.
  • Connective Tissue
    Structural tissue such as bone, cartilage, and muscle, where specific cancers like sarcoma originate.
  • Lymphatic System
    Network of tissues and organs including lymph nodes, crucial for immune function and a site for lymphoma development.
  • Bone Marrow
    Spongy tissue inside bones responsible for blood cell production; commonly affected in leukemia.
  • Primary Site
    Initial location in the body where a tumor develops, often used to name and classify cancers.
  • Risk Factors
    Characteristics or exposures, such as smoking or genetics, that increase the likelihood of developing cancer.
  • Screenings
    Medical tests like mammograms or colonoscopies used for early detection of cancer before symptoms appear.
  • Chemotherapy
    Treatment using drugs to destroy cancer cells, often combined with surgery or radiation for better outcomes.
  • Radiation
    Therapeutic use of high-energy rays to target and kill cancer cells, frequently used after surgery.
  • Tumor
    Abnormal mass of tissue resulting from uncontrolled cell growth, which may be solid or non-solid depending on cancer type.
  • Carcinogen
    Substance or exposure, such as tobacco smoke or alcohol, known to increase cancer risk by causing cellular changes.