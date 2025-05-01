Types of Cancers definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Carcinoma Originates in epithelial cells covering body surfaces; forms solid tumors in organs like skin, lungs, and prostate.

Sarcoma Arises from connective or fibrous tissue such as bone, cartilage, or muscle; typically forms solid tumors.

Lymphoma Develops in lymphatic system tissues, especially lymph nodes; can present as solid tumors like Hodgkin's type.

Leukemia Affects blood-forming tissues including bone marrow and spleen; characterized by non-solid tumors and abnormal blood cells.

Epithelial Cells Cells forming the outer and inner surfaces of the body, serving as the origin for certain cancer types.

Connective Tissue Structural tissue such as bone, cartilage, and muscle, where specific cancers like sarcoma originate.