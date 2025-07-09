Table of contents
- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
- Ch.2 Psychological Health1h 16m
- Ch.3 Stress Management and Sleep1h 40m
- Ch.4 Relationships and Communication1h 3m
- Ch.5 Nutrition Basics1h 35m
- Ch.6 Weight Management 1h 25m
- Ch.7 Exercise and Fitness54m
- Ch.8 Alcohol and Tobacco1h 9m
- Ch.9 Drugs1h 10m
- Ch.10 Major Diseases1h 49m
Types of Cancers
Types of Cancers: Videos & Practice Problems
Types of Cancer Concept 1
Types of Cancer Example 1
Types of Cancer by Primary Tumor Site Concept 2
Types of Cancer by Primary Tumor Site Example 2
Which of the following statements about prostate cancer is correct?
A
Tobacco smoking is the leading cause of prostate cancer in the United States.
B
The risk of prostate cancer increases with age.
C
Having a father-in-law with prostate cancer increases an individual’s risk of prostate cancer.
D
Prostate cancer is easily diagnosed with a pelvic X-ray.
6
Problem
Colorectal cancer is the 3rd most common cancer in both men and women. Which of the following statements is incorrect about colorectal cancer?
A
Smoking and alcohol use increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
B
Colorectal cancer can be diagnosed using stool tests and colonoscopy.
C
Colorectal cancer is treated with a combination of surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.
D
Having colon polyps does not increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
7
Problem
Which of the following is not a cancer treatment method?
A
Administration of HPV vaccine.
B
Using radiation to destroy a tumor.
C
Chemotherapy.
D
Partially removing the affected organ.