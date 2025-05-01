Types of Cancers quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What are the two main ways cancers are classified? Cancers are classified by the type of tissue they originate from and by the primary site in the body where the cancer starts.

What are the four main types of cancers based on tissue of origin? The four main types are carcinoma, sarcoma, lymphoma, and leukemia.

From which cells do carcinomas originate? Carcinomas originate from epithelial cells, which cover the external and internal surfaces of the body.

What type of tumor is typically formed by carcinomas? Carcinomas typically form solid tumors.

What tissues are affected by sarcomas? Sarcomas affect connective and fibrous tissues such as bone, cartilage, and muscle.

What is an example of a sarcoma? Osteosarcoma, which is bone cancer, is an example of a sarcoma.