Types of Cancers quiz Flashcards

What are the two main ways cancers are classified? Cancers are classified by the type of tissue they originate from and by the primary site in the body where the cancer starts. What are the four main types of cancers based on tissue of origin? The four main types are carcinoma, sarcoma, lymphoma, and leukemia. From which cells do carcinomas originate? Carcinomas originate from epithelial cells, which cover the external and internal surfaces of the body. What type of tumor is typically formed by carcinomas? Carcinomas typically form solid tumors. What tissues are affected by sarcomas? Sarcomas affect connective and fibrous tissues such as bone, cartilage, and muscle. What is an example of a sarcoma? Osteosarcoma, which is bone cancer, is an example of a sarcoma. Where do lymphomas originate? Lymphomas originate in the lymph nodes and the lymphatic system. What is an example of a lymphoma? Hodgkin's lymphoma is an example of a lymphoma. What tissue does leukemia affect? Leukemia affects blood-forming tissues such as bone marrow, lymph nodes, and spleen. How are tumors in leukemia different from other cancer types? Leukemia typically does not form solid tumors; it is considered a non-solid cancer. What is an example of leukemia? Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is an example of leukemia. How are cancers commonly named when classified by primary site? Cancers are commonly named after the organ where the primary tumor is located. What is the main risk factor for lung cancer? Smoking is the main risk factor for lung cancer, along with exposure to environmental tobacco smoke, asbestos, and radon. What are common diagnostic methods for lung cancer? Lung cancer can be diagnosed using spiral CT scans and chest X-rays. Which genes are associated with a higher risk of breast cancer? Mutations in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes are associated with a higher risk of breast cancer. What are common diagnostic methods for breast cancer? Breast cancer can be diagnosed through self or clinical breast exams and mammograms. What is a common risk factor for prostate cancer? Age is a common risk factor for prostate cancer, along with genetics and lifestyle factors. How is prostate cancer commonly diagnosed? Prostate cancer is commonly diagnosed using PSA blood tests and rectal exams. What is the primary treatment for colorectal cancer? Surgery is the primary treatment for colorectal cancer, often followed by radiation and chemotherapy. What lifestyle factors increase the risk of colorectal cancer? Smoking and alcohol use increase the risk of colorectal cancer.
