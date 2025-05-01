Types of Diabetes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Diabetes Mellitus A group of chronic diseases marked by abnormal blood glucose regulation due to issues with insulin production or utilization.

Type 1 Diabetes An autoimmune condition causing insulin deficiency from immune attack on pancreatic cells, often with genetic origins.

Type 2 Diabetes A disorder where cells become resistant to insulin, leading to elevated blood glucose, commonly linked to lifestyle factors.

Gestational Diabetes A temporary form of diabetes developing during pregnancy, often resolving after childbirth, associated with hormonal changes.

Insulin Deficiency A state where the body produces little or no insulin, resulting in impaired glucose entry into cells.

Insulin Resistance A condition where cells fail to respond properly to insulin, preventing normal glucose uptake and causing hyperglycemia.