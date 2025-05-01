Types of Diabetes definitions Flashcards
Diabetes Mellitus A group of chronic diseases marked by abnormal blood glucose regulation due to issues with insulin production or utilization. Type 1 Diabetes An autoimmune condition causing insulin deficiency from immune attack on pancreatic cells, often with genetic origins. Type 2 Diabetes A disorder where cells become resistant to insulin, leading to elevated blood glucose, commonly linked to lifestyle factors. Gestational Diabetes A temporary form of diabetes developing during pregnancy, often resolving after childbirth, associated with hormonal changes. Insulin Deficiency A state where the body produces little or no insulin, resulting in impaired glucose entry into cells. Insulin Resistance A condition where cells fail to respond properly to insulin, preventing normal glucose uptake and causing hyperglycemia. Hyperglycemia An abnormally high concentration of glucose in the blood, commonly seen in all forms of diabetes. Insulin Therapy A treatment involving regular administration of insulin to regulate blood glucose, essential for type 1 diabetes management. Prediabetes A precursor state to diabetes characterized by elevated blood glucose levels not yet meeting diagnostic criteria for diabetes. Autoimmune Disorder A condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own cells, as seen in type 1 diabetes. Blood Glucose The concentration of glucose circulating in the bloodstream, tightly regulated by insulin in healthy individuals. Insulin Receptor A cellular structure that binds insulin, triggering signals for glucose uptake into cells. Glucose Receptor A cellular component that facilitates glucose entry into cells upon activation by insulin signaling. Obesity A condition of excessive body fat that increases risk for type 2 and gestational diabetes, often measured by BMI. Metformin A common oral medication for type 2 diabetes that helps lower blood glucose by improving cellular response to insulin.
