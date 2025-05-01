Skip to main content
Types of Diabetes definitions Flashcards

Types of Diabetes definitions
  • Diabetes Mellitus
    A group of chronic diseases marked by abnormal blood glucose regulation due to issues with insulin production or utilization.
  • Type 1 Diabetes
    An autoimmune condition causing insulin deficiency from immune attack on pancreatic cells, often with genetic origins.
  • Type 2 Diabetes
    A disorder where cells become resistant to insulin, leading to elevated blood glucose, commonly linked to lifestyle factors.
  • Gestational Diabetes
    A temporary form of diabetes developing during pregnancy, often resolving after childbirth, associated with hormonal changes.
  • Insulin Deficiency
    A state where the body produces little or no insulin, resulting in impaired glucose entry into cells.
  • Insulin Resistance
    A condition where cells fail to respond properly to insulin, preventing normal glucose uptake and causing hyperglycemia.
  • Hyperglycemia
    An abnormally high concentration of glucose in the blood, commonly seen in all forms of diabetes.
  • Insulin Therapy
    A treatment involving regular administration of insulin to regulate blood glucose, essential for type 1 diabetes management.
  • Prediabetes
    A precursor state to diabetes characterized by elevated blood glucose levels not yet meeting diagnostic criteria for diabetes.
  • Autoimmune Disorder
    A condition where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body's own cells, as seen in type 1 diabetes.
  • Blood Glucose
    The concentration of glucose circulating in the bloodstream, tightly regulated by insulin in healthy individuals.
  • Insulin Receptor
    A cellular structure that binds insulin, triggering signals for glucose uptake into cells.
  • Glucose Receptor
    A cellular component that facilitates glucose entry into cells upon activation by insulin signaling.
  • Obesity
    A condition of excessive body fat that increases risk for type 2 and gestational diabetes, often measured by BMI.
  • Metformin
    A common oral medication for type 2 diabetes that helps lower blood glucose by improving cellular response to insulin.