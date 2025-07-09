- Ch.1 Introduction to Your Health1h 48m
Types of Diabetes: Videos & Practice Problems
Types of Diabetes Concept 1
Types of Diabetes Example 1
There is growing concern among medical professionals about the increase in Type II diabetes in the past few years, and the fact that doctors are starting to see younger patients diagnosed with it. Why do they have this concern?
Younger Type II diabetes patients will likely live longer with the disease, increasing the risk of serious complications.
An increase in young Type II diabetes patients may be an indicator that people are living less healthy lifestyles & are consuming a less healthful diet than they did in the past.
It can have a severe impact on the quality of life for young people.
All of the above.
Risk Factors, Outcomes & Treatment Concept 2
Risk Factors, Outcomes & Treatment Example 2
Which of the following statements is correct?
Under gestational diabetes, the placenta produces hormones that decreases the effectiveness of insulin.
All forms of diabetes are caused mainly by lifestyle choices.
Insulin resistance is the major cause for Type I diabetes.
Type I diabetes is a curable disease that can be totally eliminated through gene therapy.
Which of the following individuals has the highest risk for developing Type II diabetes?
An elite marathon runner with a diet that is high in added sugars.
A normal-weight woman with a history of depression.
A normal-weight man with high blood pressure.
An individual with a BMI over 35.