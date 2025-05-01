Types of Diabetes quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is the main difference in insulin production between type 1 and type 2 diabetes? Type 1 diabetes involves little to no insulin production due to autoimmune destruction of pancreatic cells, while type 2 diabetes involves insulin resistance where the body produces insulin but cells do not respond to it efficiently.

What is gestational diabetes and when does it typically occur? Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy and usually resolves after the mother gives birth.

What percentage of diabetes cases are classified as type 2? Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases.

What is the primary treatment for type 1 diabetes? The primary treatment for type 1 diabetes is insulin therapy, which involves administering insulin to regulate blood glucose levels.

Which type of diabetes is considered an autoimmune disorder? Type 1 diabetes is considered an autoimmune disorder because the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

What are common symptoms shared by all types of diabetes? Common symptoms include hyperglycemia, fatigue, blurry vision, increased thirst, slow healing, and sometimes darkening or cracking of the skin.