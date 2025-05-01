Types of Diabetes quiz Flashcards
What is the main difference in insulin production between type 1 and type 2 diabetes? Type 1 diabetes involves little to no insulin production due to autoimmune destruction of pancreatic cells, while type 2 diabetes involves insulin resistance where the body produces insulin but cells do not respond to it efficiently. What is gestational diabetes and when does it typically occur? Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy and usually resolves after the mother gives birth. What percentage of diabetes cases are classified as type 2? Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases. What is the primary treatment for type 1 diabetes? The primary treatment for type 1 diabetes is insulin therapy, which involves administering insulin to regulate blood glucose levels. Which type of diabetes is considered an autoimmune disorder? Type 1 diabetes is considered an autoimmune disorder because the immune system attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. What are common symptoms shared by all types of diabetes? Common symptoms include hyperglycemia, fatigue, blurry vision, increased thirst, slow healing, and sometimes darkening or cracking of the skin. How does insulin normally help regulate blood glucose in a healthy person? Insulin binds to its receptors on cells, signaling glucose receptors to allow glucose to enter the cell for energy use. What is a major risk factor for developing type 2 diabetes? Major risk factors include family history, prediabetes, and lifestyle choices such as poor diet and lack of exercise. Why does glucose build up in the blood in type 1 diabetes? Glucose builds up because there is little to no insulin to signal cells to absorb glucose from the bloodstream. What is the main cause of insulin resistance in gestational diabetes? Placental hormones during pregnancy cause cells to develop insulin resistance, leading to gestational diabetes. What is a possible outcome if diabetes is left untreated? Untreated diabetes can lead to serious complications such as kidney damage, eye damage, diabetic foot, and even limb amputation. How can type 2 diabetes sometimes be managed without medication? Type 2 diabetes can sometimes be managed through lifestyle modifications such as improved diet and increased physical activity. What is prediabetes and why is it important? Prediabetes is a condition where blood glucose levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a diabetes diagnosis; it is important because it increases the risk of developing type 2 or gestational diabetes. Which type of diabetes is most likely to resolve after pregnancy? Gestational diabetes typically resolves after the mother gives birth. What is the typical fasting blood glucose range for a healthy person? The typical fasting blood glucose range for a healthy person is 70 to 100 milligrams per deciliter. What is the only current treatment for type 1 diabetes? The only current treatment for type 1 diabetes is daily insulin therapy. What is a common oral medication used to treat type 2 diabetes? A common oral medication for type 2 diabetes is metformin. How does obesity affect the risk of gestational diabetes? Obesity increases the risk of developing gestational diabetes, especially when combined with pregnancy-related weight gain. What is the effect of insulin resistance on glucose uptake in type 2 diabetes? Insulin resistance prevents cells from responding properly to insulin, so glucose cannot efficiently enter the cells and builds up in the blood. What is a diabetic foot and why is it dangerous? A diabetic foot refers to wounds on the feet that heal slowly or not at all, which can lead to severe infections and possible limb amputation.
Types of Diabetes quiz
