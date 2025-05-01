Types of Diabetes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What is the primary problem in type 2 diabetes mellitus? Type 2 diabetes mellitus is primarily a problem with insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin.

What lifestyle changes can help prevent type 2 diabetes? Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and making healthy dietary choices can help prevent type 2 diabetes.

At what age does type 2 diabetes most commonly appear? Type 2 diabetes usually appears after age 40.

What is the main cause of insulin deficiency in type 1 diabetes? Type 1 diabetes is caused by an autoimmune response that destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This leads to little or no insulin being produced.

How does insulin normally help regulate blood glucose levels in a healthy person? Insulin binds to its receptor on cells, which signals glucose receptors to allow glucose to enter the cell. This process keeps blood glucose levels within a normal range.

What percentage of diabetes cases are classified as type 2 diabetes? Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases. It is much more common than type 1 diabetes.