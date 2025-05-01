Types of Diabetes quiz #1 Flashcards
Back
What is the primary problem in type 2 diabetes mellitus? Type 2 diabetes mellitus is primarily a problem with insulin resistance, where the body's cells do not respond effectively to insulin. What lifestyle changes can help prevent type 2 diabetes? Lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, and making healthy dietary choices can help prevent type 2 diabetes. At what age does type 2 diabetes most commonly appear? Type 2 diabetes usually appears after age 40. What is the main cause of insulin deficiency in type 1 diabetes? Type 1 diabetes is caused by an autoimmune response that destroys insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. This leads to little or no insulin being produced. How does insulin normally help regulate blood glucose levels in a healthy person? Insulin binds to its receptor on cells, which signals glucose receptors to allow glucose to enter the cell. This process keeps blood glucose levels within a normal range. What percentage of diabetes cases are classified as type 2 diabetes? Type 2 diabetes accounts for about 90 to 95 percent of all diabetes cases. It is much more common than type 1 diabetes. What is the typical outcome for gestational diabetes after pregnancy? Gestational diabetes usually resolves after the mother gives birth. Blood sugar levels tend to return to normal post-delivery. Which hormone-related change during pregnancy can lead to gestational diabetes? Placental hormones during pregnancy can cause cells to develop insulin resistance. This insulin resistance leads to gestational diabetes. What are some common symptoms shared by all types of diabetes? Common symptoms include hyperglycemia, fatigue, increased thirst, slow healing, and blurry vision. These symptoms result from elevated blood glucose levels. What are some serious outcomes if diabetes is left untreated? Untreated diabetes can lead to lower life expectancy, eye damage, kidney damage, and diabetic foot wounds that may require limb amputation. These complications arise from prolonged high blood sugar.
Types of Diabetes quiz #1
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/10