Understanding Addiction definitions Flashcards

Addiction A treatable disease marked by compulsive engagement with substances or behaviors despite harmful outcomes.

Psychoactive Drugs Substances that alter brain chemistry, affecting perception, consciousness, and mood.

Physiological Dependence A body-based need for a substance, often resulting in tolerance and withdrawal symptoms.

Psychological Dependence A mental or emotional reliance on substances or behaviors to cope with stress or trauma.

Tolerance A state where increasing amounts of a substance are required to achieve previous effects.

Withdrawal Unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms experienced when a substance is absent.