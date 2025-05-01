Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Understanding Addiction definitions Flashcards

Back
Understanding Addiction definitions
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Addiction
    A treatable disease marked by compulsive engagement with substances or behaviors despite harmful outcomes.
  • Psychoactive Drugs
    Substances that alter brain chemistry, affecting perception, consciousness, and mood.
  • Physiological Dependence
    A body-based need for a substance, often resulting in tolerance and withdrawal symptoms.
  • Psychological Dependence
    A mental or emotional reliance on substances or behaviors to cope with stress or trauma.
  • Tolerance
    A state where increasing amounts of a substance are required to achieve previous effects.
  • Withdrawal
    Unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms experienced when a substance is absent.
  • Genetics
    Inherited biological factors that can influence susceptibility to addictive behaviors.
  • Mental Disorders
    Psychiatric conditions that may increase vulnerability to developing addiction.
  • Coping Skills
    Strategies or abilities used to manage stress, which can affect risk for addiction.
  • Locus of Control
    A belief about personal influence over life events, impacting susceptibility to addiction.
  • Trauma
    Distressing experiences that can heighten the likelihood of engaging in addictive behaviors.
  • Family Dynamics
    Patterns of interaction within families that can shape risk for substance use and addiction.
  • Peer Influence
    Social pressure from friends or acquaintances that can increase the chance of substance use.
  • Substance Misuse
    Use of legal or illegal drugs for unintended purposes, such as incorrect dosages.
  • Substance Use Disorder
    A cluster of cognitive, behavioral, and psychological symptoms linked to ongoing substance use despite problems.