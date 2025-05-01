Understanding Addiction definitions Flashcards
Addiction A treatable disease marked by compulsive engagement with substances or behaviors despite harmful outcomes. Psychoactive Drugs Substances that alter brain chemistry, affecting perception, consciousness, and mood. Physiological Dependence A body-based need for a substance, often resulting in tolerance and withdrawal symptoms. Psychological Dependence A mental or emotional reliance on substances or behaviors to cope with stress or trauma. Tolerance A state where increasing amounts of a substance are required to achieve previous effects. Withdrawal Unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms experienced when a substance is absent. Genetics Inherited biological factors that can influence susceptibility to addictive behaviors. Mental Disorders Psychiatric conditions that may increase vulnerability to developing addiction. Coping Skills Strategies or abilities used to manage stress, which can affect risk for addiction. Locus of Control A belief about personal influence over life events, impacting susceptibility to addiction. Trauma Distressing experiences that can heighten the likelihood of engaging in addictive behaviors. Family Dynamics Patterns of interaction within families that can shape risk for substance use and addiction. Peer Influence Social pressure from friends or acquaintances that can increase the chance of substance use. Substance Misuse Use of legal or illegal drugs for unintended purposes, such as incorrect dosages. Substance Use Disorder A cluster of cognitive, behavioral, and psychological symptoms linked to ongoing substance use despite problems.
Understanding Addiction definitions
