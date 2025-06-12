Addiction is a complex, treatable disease characterized by the compulsive use of substances or engagement in behaviors despite experiencing negative consequences. It primarily involves psychoactive drugs, which can be either legal or illegal, and can also include botanical substances like herbal supplements. These substances significantly alter brain chemistry, impacting perceptions, consciousness, and mood, effectively rewiring the brain's functioning.

In addition to substances, addiction can manifest through various behaviors, such as gambling, shopping, and playing video games. The core of addiction lies in the disruption of the brain's reward and motivation systems, leading to compulsive behaviors. Understanding addiction requires recognizing its dual components: physiological and psychological dependence.

Physiological dependence is marked by tolerance and withdrawal. Tolerance refers to the need for increasing amounts of a substance to achieve the same desired effects, while withdrawal encompasses the unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms that arise when the substance is absent. This withdrawal occurs because the body struggles to function normally without the drug, highlighting the profound impact of addiction on both the body and mind.

As we explore various psychoactive drugs, it is crucial to understand their role in addiction and how they can lead individuals to compulsively seek more of these substances, ultimately affecting their overall well-being.