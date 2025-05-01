Skip to main content
Understanding Addiction quiz Flashcards

Understanding Addiction quiz
  • What is addiction?
    Addiction is a treatable disease marked by compulsive use of a substance or behavior despite negative consequences.
  • What are the two main components of addiction?
    Addiction has both physiological (body) and psychological (mind) components.
  • What is physiological dependence?
    Physiological dependence refers to the body's reliance on a substance, often shown by tolerance and withdrawal symptoms.
  • What is psychological dependence?
    Psychological dependence involves mental or emotional reliance on a substance or behavior, often due to poor coping skills or trauma.
  • What is tolerance in the context of addiction?
    Tolerance is when larger amounts of a drug are needed to achieve the same desired effects.
  • What is withdrawal?
    Withdrawal is the unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms that occur when a drug is absent from the body.
  • How do psychoactive drugs affect the brain?
    Psychoactive drugs change brain chemistry, altering perceptions, consciousness, and mood.
  • What are some examples of addictive behaviors not involving substances?
    Examples include gambling, shopping, and playing video games.
  • What are the three main risk factors for addiction?
    The three main risk factors are biological, psychological, and environmental.
  • How can genetics influence addiction risk?
    Some people may have genes that make them more likely to develop addiction to certain substances.
  • How can mental disorders affect addiction risk?
    Having a mental disorder can make a person more susceptible to addiction.
  • What psychological factors can increase addiction risk?
    Poor coping skills, trauma, and an external locus of control can increase addiction risk.
  • What is an external locus of control?
    It is the belief that one does not have control over events in their life, which can increase susceptibility to addiction.
  • How can trauma contribute to addiction?
    Experiencing trauma, such as a car accident, can lead someone to use substances for relief and potentially develop addiction.
  • What environmental factors can increase addiction risk?
    Negative family dynamics, easy availability of substances, and peer pressure can increase addiction risk.
  • What is substance misuse?
    Substance misuse is using a legal or illegal drug for a purpose not intended, such as taking the wrong dosage of medication.
  • What can substance misuse lead to if continued?
    Continued substance misuse can lead to substance abuse.
  • What is substance abuse?
    Substance abuse is the excessive and repeated use of drugs that causes harm to oneself or others.
  • What can substance abuse progress into?
    Substance abuse can progress into substance use disorder.
  • What is substance use disorder (SUD)?
    Substance use disorder is a cluster of cognitive, behavioral, and psychological symptoms related to continued substance use despite significant problems.