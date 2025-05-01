Understanding Addiction quiz Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 20 ) Hide definitions

What is addiction? Addiction is a treatable disease marked by compulsive use of a substance or behavior despite negative consequences.

What are the two main components of addiction? Addiction has both physiological (body) and psychological (mind) components.

What is physiological dependence? Physiological dependence refers to the body's reliance on a substance, often shown by tolerance and withdrawal symptoms.

What is psychological dependence? Psychological dependence involves mental or emotional reliance on a substance or behavior, often due to poor coping skills or trauma.

What is tolerance in the context of addiction? Tolerance is when larger amounts of a drug are needed to achieve the same desired effects.

What is withdrawal? Withdrawal is the unpleasant physical and psychological symptoms that occur when a drug is absent from the body.