Weight-Loss Treatments definitions Flashcards
Lipase Enzyme responsible for breaking down dietary fats; its inhibition reduces fat absorption and supports weight loss. Serotonin Receptors Brain sites that, when activated, promote feelings of fullness and help suppress appetite. GLP-1 Drugs Medications that mimic a hormone to improve glucose control and reduce appetite, aiding in weight management. Wegovy First FDA-approved GLP-1 medication for weight loss, known for enhancing glucose regulation and appetite suppression. Ozempic Popular GLP-1 drug used for both diabetes and weight loss, recognized for its appetite-suppressing effects. Sleeve Gastrectomy Surgical procedure removing most of the stomach, leaving a tube-like section to limit food intake and promote weight loss. Gastric Bypass Surgery creating a small stomach pouch and rerouting the intestines, reducing nutrient absorption and food intake. Gastric Banding Procedure placing an adjustable band around the upper stomach to form a small pouch, slowing food passage and increasing satiety. Bariatric Arterial Embolization Minimally invasive technique blocking stomach blood vessels to lower hunger hormone levels and decrease appetite. Ghrelin Hormone produced in the stomach that stimulates hunger; its reduction leads to decreased appetite. Class Three Obesity Severe obesity category often qualifying individuals for surgical weight-loss interventions when other methods fail. Nutrient Deficiency Potential complication of weight-loss surgeries due to reduced stomach size and impaired food processing. Blood Clot Serious risk following weight-loss surgery, involving blockage in blood vessels that can lead to further health issues. Liposuction Cosmetic procedure removing fat cells for a slimmer appearance, not classified as a weight-loss surgery. Appetite Suppression Effect achieved by certain medications and surgeries, leading to reduced desire for food and supporting weight loss.
