Weight-Loss Treatments definitions Flashcards

Weight-Loss Treatments definitions

Weight-Loss Treatments definitions
  • Lipase
    Enzyme responsible for breaking down dietary fats; its inhibition reduces fat absorption and supports weight loss.
  • Serotonin Receptors
    Brain sites that, when activated, promote feelings of fullness and help suppress appetite.
  • GLP-1 Drugs
    Medications that mimic a hormone to improve glucose control and reduce appetite, aiding in weight management.
  • Wegovy
    First FDA-approved GLP-1 medication for weight loss, known for enhancing glucose regulation and appetite suppression.
  • Ozempic
    Popular GLP-1 drug used for both diabetes and weight loss, recognized for its appetite-suppressing effects.
  • Sleeve Gastrectomy
    Surgical procedure removing most of the stomach, leaving a tube-like section to limit food intake and promote weight loss.
  • Gastric Bypass
    Surgery creating a small stomach pouch and rerouting the intestines, reducing nutrient absorption and food intake.
  • Gastric Banding
    Procedure placing an adjustable band around the upper stomach to form a small pouch, slowing food passage and increasing satiety.
  • Bariatric Arterial Embolization
    Minimally invasive technique blocking stomach blood vessels to lower hunger hormone levels and decrease appetite.
  • Ghrelin
    Hormone produced in the stomach that stimulates hunger; its reduction leads to decreased appetite.
  • Class Three Obesity
    Severe obesity category often qualifying individuals for surgical weight-loss interventions when other methods fail.
  • Nutrient Deficiency
    Potential complication of weight-loss surgeries due to reduced stomach size and impaired food processing.
  • Blood Clot
    Serious risk following weight-loss surgery, involving blockage in blood vessels that can lead to further health issues.
  • Liposuction
    Cosmetic procedure removing fat cells for a slimmer appearance, not classified as a weight-loss surgery.
  • Appetite Suppression
    Effect achieved by certain medications and surgeries, leading to reduced desire for food and supporting weight loss.