Weight-Loss Treatments definitions Flashcards

Lipase Enzyme responsible for breaking down dietary fats; its inhibition reduces fat absorption and supports weight loss.

Serotonin Receptors Brain sites that, when activated, promote feelings of fullness and help suppress appetite.

GLP-1 Drugs Medications that mimic a hormone to improve glucose control and reduce appetite, aiding in weight management.

Wegovy First FDA-approved GLP-1 medication for weight loss, known for enhancing glucose regulation and appetite suppression.

Ozempic Popular GLP-1 drug used for both diabetes and weight loss, recognized for its appetite-suppressing effects.

Sleeve Gastrectomy Surgical procedure removing most of the stomach, leaving a tube-like section to limit food intake and promote weight loss.