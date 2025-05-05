Weight loss medications serve as an alternative treatment option for individuals seeking to manage their weight. The FDA plays a crucial role in regulating and authorizing these prescription medications. Among the various options available, three notable types include Ally, Belvic, and GLP-1 drugs.

Ally, the first federally authorized weight loss medication, was approved in February 2007. It functions by inhibiting the enzyme lipase, which is responsible for breaking down fats. By reducing lipase activity, Ally decreases fat absorption by approximately 25%, allowing more fat to pass through the digestive system without being absorbed.

Belvic, authorized in 2012, operates by activating serotonin receptors in the brain. This activation suppresses appetite and enhances the sensation of fullness, similar to the effects of leptin, another hormone that regulates hunger. By promoting feelings of satiety, Belvic helps individuals reduce their overall food intake.

GLP-1 drugs represent a newer class of weight loss medications that mimic the GLP-1 hormone. These medications, which include popular options like Wegovy, Manjaro, and Ozempic, enhance glucose regulation and suppress appetite. Wegovy was the first GLP-1 drug authorized in 2021, and since then, the list of available GLP-1 medications has continued to grow. By improving glucose control and reducing hunger, these drugs can significantly aid in weight loss efforts.

It is essential to remember that these medications are just one component of a comprehensive weight loss strategy, which should also include physical activity and dietary changes. Each medication offers unique mechanisms to assist in weight management, providing individuals with various options to consider in their weight loss journey.