Weight-Loss Treatments quiz Flashcards

What is the mechanism by which Ally (Orlistat) aids in weight loss? Ally inhibits the enzyme lipase, reducing fat absorption by about 25% in the body.

Which neurotransmitter receptor does Belvic activate to suppress appetite? Belvic activates serotonin receptors in the brain, leading to appetite suppression and a sensation of fullness.

What is the primary function of GLP-1 drugs in weight management? GLP-1 drugs enhance glucose regulation and suppress appetite, aiding in weight loss.

Name two popular GLP-1 drugs mentioned in the lesson. Wegovy and Ozempic are two popular GLP-1 drugs used for weight loss.

When are weight loss surgeries typically considered for patients? Weight loss surgeries are considered as a last resort for individuals with class three obesity or weight-related disorders when other methods have failed.

What percentage of the stomach is removed during a sleeve gastrectomy? About 80% of the stomach is removed during a sleeve gastrectomy, leaving a sleeve-shaped portion.