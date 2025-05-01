Weight-Loss Treatments quiz Flashcards
What is the mechanism by which Ally (Orlistat) aids in weight loss? Ally inhibits the enzyme lipase, reducing fat absorption by about 25% in the body. Which neurotransmitter receptor does Belvic activate to suppress appetite? Belvic activates serotonin receptors in the brain, leading to appetite suppression and a sensation of fullness. What is the primary function of GLP-1 drugs in weight management? GLP-1 drugs enhance glucose regulation and suppress appetite, aiding in weight loss. Name two popular GLP-1 drugs mentioned in the lesson. Wegovy and Ozempic are two popular GLP-1 drugs used for weight loss. When are weight loss surgeries typically considered for patients? Weight loss surgeries are considered as a last resort for individuals with class three obesity or weight-related disorders when other methods have failed. What percentage of the stomach is removed during a sleeve gastrectomy? About 80% of the stomach is removed during a sleeve gastrectomy, leaving a sleeve-shaped portion. How does gastric bypass surgery alter the digestive tract? Gastric bypass creates a small one-ounce stomach pouch and connects it directly to the small intestine, bypassing the duodenum. What is the purpose of the gastric banding (lap band) procedure? Gastric banding places a band at the upper part of the stomach to create a small pouch, slowing food passage and promoting fullness. How does bariatric arterial embolization promote weight loss? This procedure blocks certain stomach blood vessels to decrease ghrelin production, reducing hunger. What hormone's production is targeted in bariatric arterial embolization? Ghrelin, the hunger hormone, is targeted to decrease its production and reduce appetite. Why is liposuction not classified as a weight loss surgery? Liposuction is considered a cosmetic procedure because it removes fat cells for appearance, not for treating obesity or weight-related disorders. What are some potential complications of weight loss surgeries? Complications can include nutrient deficiencies, blood clots, internal bleeding, pneumonia, and in rare cases, death. What is the main difference between weight loss medications and surgical treatments? Medications aid weight loss through physiological changes, while surgeries physically alter the digestive system to restrict food intake or absorption. Which weight loss medication was the first federally authorized prescription for weight loss? Ally (Orlistat) was the first federally authorized prescription for weight loss in 2007. What year was Belvic authorized for weight loss treatment? Belvic was authorized for weight loss treatment around 2012. What year was Wegovy, a GLP-1 drug, first authorized? Wegovy was first authorized in 2021. What is the role of lipase in fat digestion? Lipase is an enzyme that helps break down lipids (fats) in the digestive system. How does the gastric bypass procedure affect nutrient absorption? By bypassing part of the stomach and duodenum, gastric bypass can reduce nutrient absorption, leading to possible deficiencies. What is the main goal of weight loss treatments discussed in the lesson? The main goal is to help individuals lose weight and manage obesity, especially when other methods have failed. What are some health improvements seen after weight loss surgery? Improvements can include lower blood glucose levels, reduced blood pressure, better sleep apnea management, and decreased risk of some cancers.
