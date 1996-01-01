You and your colleague live on opposite sides of a hill. You are located 8.5 m below the peak of the hill, while the colleague is located 12 m below the hill's peak on the opposite side. Using your physics knowledge, you built a track and a carriage that moves between your place and the colleague's place. The launching system uses an elastic cord and a handle that allows maximum stretching of 3.0 m. The maximum mass of the carriage is 500 kg, and the cord has a 15% greater spring constant than the minimum constant required to push the carriage above the hill for safety reasons. Find the maximum speed when a 420 kg carriage is launched at full stretching of the cord.