Uranus's mass is 14.5 times that of the Earth, and its radius is 4 times the radius of the Earth. What would you weigh at Uranus' surface if you weighed 800 N on Earth's surface?
The mass of an exoplanet beyond our solar system is triple that of Earth, and its radius is half of Earth's radius. Using the previous information, calculate the gravitational acceleration at the exoplanet's surface.
The acceleration due to Earth's gravity at a given point in Earth's atmosphere is 8.70 m/s² instead of 9.80 m/s² at the Earth's surface. What is the altitude of this point above the Earth's surface?
Assume the radius of the earth is increased keeping its mass constant. Determine the ratio of its new radius to the old one if the acceleration due to gravity at the surface is half its original value.