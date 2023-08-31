Now, if you happen to be taking a calculus based physics course, there's a few extra calculus concepts you'll need to know. Now, whenever we cover them in physics, we'll always give a brief refresher. But it's a good idea to understand things like derivatives and integrals before you start the course. So let's get started here. Now, graphically really what the derivative represents is the instantaneous rate of change or the slope of a tangent line at a certain point. So if I have a parabola like those like this, and if I wanted the slope of a tangent line, that's, you know, a line that's tangent to this point, I'm basically gonna draw a line that touches the graph only once. That is what a tangent line means. So for example, at this point, that's what that slope looks like at this point, the tangent line looks like this. And at this point over here, the tangent line looks a little bit different. The slopes of each one of these lines is what the derivative represents and notice how it's constantly changing throughout this graph. So that's what the is all right. Now, mathematically what happens is that in physics, there's gonna be common types of functions that you're gonna see and we're gonna have to mathematically calculate the derivatives. So we're gonna use these following rules over here. Just a couple of brief examples. So you have something like a constant function like F of X equals three that actually kind of just looks like a perfectly flat line. The derivatives of constant functions are always zero. And it's because a flat line always has a slope of zero. And that's what the derivative represents. You know, if you have something like somewhat constant times and X value like for example, negative two X, then that actually represents the graph of a line and the derivative is always basically just whatever the coefficient is. So in this case, it's negative two, that slope is always constant. Now these two are actually the most common types of functions that you'll see in uh in physics. Um And so to take derivatives, you're going to use the power rule basically, the way it works is if you have a variable that X rays to some power, you're gonna drop that exponent down in front of the X so N times X and then you're gonna subtract the exponent by one. For example, if you have X squared we're gonna do is we're gonna take the two, that's the exponent and drop it down in front of the X. So it's two X and now we subtract this exponent by one. So it's just two X to the first power. So one way you can just also write this is just two X. Now, if you have a polynomial something that's a combination of multiple functions like X squared and three X and X to higher powers. Basically, what you're gonna do is you're gonna just take derivatives of each one of the terms independently. So for example, you're going to take a derivative of X squared, that's just its own thing. So in other words, this is just two X over here and the derivative of three X just actually ends up just being three. So you basically just use this power rule for as many terms as you have in your polynomial. All right, these are the most common situations that you're going to see. That's just a brief refresher on derivative. OK. So now that we've reviewed derivatives, there are occasionally sometimes in physics where we'll have to use also integrals um but they won't be super complicated. Let's go ahead and review it real quickly. So graphically the integral represents just the area under a curve for a specific function. So for example, if I have this line like this, the integral or the area under the curve between, let's say zero and four is basically just going to be everything that's inside this big triangle over here. So the integral graph just represents all of the area that's underneath this blue sort of line over here inside this triangle. So one way you can approximate integrals, uh especially when doing graphs is just by adding the areas of a bunch of rectangles or squares under the curve. So I could try to cut this up into a bunch of rectangles and sort of add those things in here or what I can do is just count a bunch of boxes. So for example, I can count up this box um and basically just count up all the po the the squares that I can sort of count inside of this graph. Um And if you actually go ahead and do this for this shape, what you'll see is that the area is actually equal to eight, you get six squares and then you also get four of these little triangles here which are like half squares. So the area or the integral under this curve is just eight, that would be the answer. All right. Now, most of the time if you're not given a graph, you're gonna have to evaluate integrals mathematically and remember that integrals are basically just kind of like the opposite of derivatives. So here's sort of the general form of a definite integral, which are almost always going to be the kinds of integrals that you see inside of physics. So to determine exact integrals, just remember using the, the following rules over here, we're having a couple of examples if you have a constant function, like for example, just like a three without a variable, then you just attach an X to it. So for example, this would just be the integral of three, it would just be three X and then you just evaluate it from 3 to 1. And I'm not gonna plug that in um but basically just substitute three and one inside of your X in this equation. If you have something like X to the nth power, like for example, X squared, then there's also a power rule for integral where basically what you're gonna do here is you're gonna take that power and increase it by one. So X to the two becomes X to the three. But then you have to divide by whatever that new exponent is. So we're gonna have to divide by three. So the integral of X squared would be X cubed over three. And then again, you just evaluate it from uh from 1 to 3, whatever your limits are of your definite integral. All right, if you have something like a constant that's in front of that function, it's the same exact thing. You're basically just going to use the power rule except you have to multiply um that constant that's out in front of it. So for example, this negative two squared over here uh actually just becomes negative two and then we have X to the second power divided by two. Remember you're going to increase the power by one and then divide by whatever that new power ends up being. And a lot of times what's gonna happen is you're gonna have to simplify whatever you get on the top and the bottom. So this actually ends up just becoming uh this ends up just becoming negative of one X to the second power, right? So that's your integral. And again, you would just evaluate it from 3 to 1. Now, last but not least here is, if you have a bunch of terms like a polynomial, then you just integrate each one of these things separately exactly like we did derivatives for each one of these things separately. So for example, uh if you have X squared plus two X, then the first term ends up just becoming X to the third over three, we already saw that. And then the second, second term over here two X just becomes uh two X so two X squared over two. So that's what that integral ends up becoming. So this whole thing actually ends up being, being X squared over three, sorry X cubed over three plus uh X squared. And then you would just evaluate this entire thing from 3 to 1 and that would be your answer, right? So that's just a brief review of integrals.

