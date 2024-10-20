- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 1.5 kg stone is launched horizontally with a velocity of 14.0 m/s at the top of a 10 m high cliff (point A). A recording camera is located on the ground below at a point 15 m from the base of the cliff (point B). Determine the magnitude and direction of the stone's angular momentum relative to the camera at the moment it is launched.
A cylindrical ring with a mass M and a radius R has a delicate cord coiled around it. One end of the cord is secured while the ring descends vertically from a stationary position, uncoiling the cord as it goes. Calculate the angular momentum of the ring about its center of mass as it varies with time.
A cylindrical disc with a mass M and a radius R has a delicate thread coiled around it. One end of the thread is secured while the disc descends vertically from a resting position, uncoiling the thread as it goes. What is thread tension as a function of time?
Cricket bats are designed to efficiently transfer energy to the ball, hitting it from the 'sweet spot' where the bat experiences pure rotational motion about the grip. From its handle end, find the sweet spot, xs, of the cricket bat shown in the figure. The linear mass density of the bat can be described by (0.56+3.6x2) kg/m, with x in meters from the handle end. The total length of the bat is 1.2 m. The optimal point for rotation should be 15 cm from the handle end. Hint: Consider where the center of mass of the bat might be located.