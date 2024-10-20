Physics
An observer is at point o. A car of mass m traveling at a constant velocity u is about to pass by her from the left as shown in the figure. Treating the car as a particle, determine the angular momentum of the car about the point o.
A pedestrian is in the middle of the road, standing still at point o. A bus of mass m is approaching him with a constant velocity u, as shown in the figure below. Considering the bus as a particle, find the angular momentum of it about the point o.
A particle is located at a position vector r→ = 2î + 3ĵ + 4k̂ and has a momentum p→ = 5î + 6ĵ + 7k̂. What are the i, j, and k components of the angular momentum related to the origin of this particle?