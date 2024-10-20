An office messenger leaves the waiting area to deliver a parcel to a waiting client. The office messenger reaches the client's place after 12 min and returns to the waiting area. The messenger's distance from the waiting area as a function of time is shown below. What points represent constant and positive velocity?
A worker is driving home from the workplace. After 13.5 min, the worker realizes he forgot some confidential documents on the office table and returns to the workplace. The worker's distance from the workplace is a function of time as shown below. What points represent zero velocity?
In the provided graph representing the position of a moving car along a straight road over time, identify any time intervals during which the car's velocity remains constant.
Examine an object's movement along a linear path, and refer to the graph below, which depicts its position as a function of time. Determine if the object changes direction during the given time interval, or maintains its motion in a single direction.
The figure given below shows the position-versus-time graph describing the motion of a body moving in a straight line. Determine the times at which the velocity is most positive and most negative.