A student is constructing a device for an exhibition at a science expo. It consists of an inclined plane at the foot of which a spring is attached. For testing the device, the student takes a billiard ball of 170 g and puts it at the free end of the spring. She compresses the spring by 9.0 cm and releases. Given that the incline makes an angle of 33° with the horizontal, the radius of the billiard ball is R = 6.0 cm and the speed at which the billiard ball is launched by the spring is 4.0 m/s, determining the spring constant of the spring. [Assume that the billiard ball rolls without slipping.]