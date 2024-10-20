A space agency is planning to launch a spacecraft from the equator of Mars. Given that Mars has a rotational speed of 0.98 rev/day, determine the escape velocity required in order for the spacecraft to lift off and to exit Mars's gravitational pull. [Hint: The mass and the radius of Mars are 6.4 × 1023 kg and 3.4 × 106 m respectively. Note that rotational speed of 0.98 rev/day, is equivalent to one Earth day rotation.]
An asteroid in our solar system has a radius of about 7 × 106 m and an escape velocity from its surface is 12 × 103 m/s. What would be its gravitational pull?
A private space company plans to mine an asteroid in the near future. The asteroid being considered for mining has a mass of about 3 × 1017 kg and a diameter of around 15 km. What would be the required speed to leave its surface?